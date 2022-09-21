***This issue marks our annual potato edition. Each year I am always amazed at the scope of research that is being conducted by the industry, in partnership with a host of others ranging from governments to universities, wildlife federations and, of course, the Living Labs Atlantic project spearheaded by the East Prince Agri-Environmental Association. A partnership itself of over 14 organizations, it has become a model for a new approach to research being championed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Living Labs have now been established in several other provinces based on the PEI model and the concept is expected to be even more front and centre when the new five year suite of federal-provincial agriculture programs begins next April. The potato industry is committed to developing new varieties and techniques to combat the many challenges facing the industry -- everything from early dying to the myriad impacts of a changing climate to controlling pests. Much of that emphasis is also on finding cover crops that will work in the Island climate. It is definitely not an industry that is standing still when it comes to enhancing the finished product to consumers and improving the bottom line of producers.
***While many of his fellow producers will be ramping up their harvest efforts in late September and early October, Brackley Beach grower Barry Cudmore will be leaving the operation to his grandsons for a few weeks while he attempts a slightly more ambitious project. An avid treker and founding member of Farmers Helping Farmer, he is planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro (all 19,341 feet of it) as a fundraiser for the group. By the time he reaches the summit near the middle of next month, he is hoping he will have raised $1 for every foot he has climbed. Like many organizations over the last three years, their fundraising efforts have been hampered by COVID-19. Barry has been a long time organizer of the group's barbeque at Harrington Farm which has been cancelled for the last three years and he is hoping the funds raised from his climb will help replenish the group's coffers. You can donate to his efforts and follow the progress of his climb on the Farmers Helping Farmers social channels. An amazing effort and good luck.
***Congratulations to David Mol, who will become the latest Island inductee into the Atlantic Agriculture Hall of Fame at the Dal Ag campus in Truro next month. David is the immediate past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture and served as the president of the Island Grains and Proteins Council for a number of years, as well as a term as president of the Canadian Seed Growers Association. Never scared to be an innovator, the farm has seen crops of broccoli, cauliflower, onions, garlic, flax, canola, oil seed, and radish, and has actively cooperated with new and innovative industry initiatives. More recently David has focused on developing new varieties of milling wheat, malt barley and food grade soybeans. He joins a long line of worthy recipients who have made Island agriculture the strong and vibrant industry it is today.
