Predicting a price for grains and oilseeds several months into the future is always a risky proposition but the general manager of the PEI Grain Elevator said this year the desire for a clear reading on his crystal ball is higher than ever.
"High fuel and fertilizer prices have made this the most expensive crop ever planted," Neil Campbell explained. "So far, the markets look reasonably good but it is a long time until harvest."
The rapid rise in input prices is tied in part to another major variable in the marketplace-- the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are significant wheat producers and Russia supplies many of the raw ingredients for fertilizers, meaning, in both cases, supplies are cut back and prices are rising.
Campbell said Island growers are experiencing a relatively good growing season so far although that could change on a dime. The general manager added growing conditions in the United States will also play a major role in determining market prices, explaining if there are droughts or floods in major growing areas, that will impact prices.
The value of the Canadian dollar also plays a significant role. As of June 22, the Loonie was worth 77 cents compared to its American counterpart. Campbell explained in his spring report to members of the Atlantic Grains Council "the risk is that too high of a Canadian dollar will certainly hurt most Canadian agriculture prices. The Canadian dollar will certainly rise if crude oil rebounds from the lows of 2020."
The general manager noted while PEI does have some isolation from larger markets, trends especially in the United States do have a significant impact. The relatively small market for both sellers and customers in PEI and the Maritimes generally does help take some of the extreme volatility out of the process. He told the Grains Council members "Incremental selling through the marketing year is a good way to avoid the all or nothing strategy."
He said soybeans currently have a profit edge over corn in the marketplace. South of the border, that has led to a decrease in spring wheat acreage. He said in the Grains Council report "With the strong demand from China recently the US is reporting lower inventories on most crops (soybeans is lower than corn) and may take a couple of years to rebuild stocks to previous levels. This strong demand from China and other counties is also lowering the inventories on all Canadian commodities."
The general manager also predicted the rising fuel prices will spark demand for more ethanol and bio-diesel and "This should bode well for prices in this region for the coming marketing year, as we are enjoying strong prices during this current year."
Campbell added " there is strong demand for all grains and oilseeds as we have had two back to back dry years across much of Atlantic Canada with lower yields, but with excellent quality, and quality always sells first."
He concluded the potential is definitely there for a good return in the fall, but cautioned a lot can happen between now and then and "there are more variables out there than there are most years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.