Poultry producers in the province are on high alert after a case of avian influenza has been found in a bald eagle discovered in the wild on the north shore.
The industry, along with officials at the Department of Agriculture and Land and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, have been on the lookout for the disease since cases were found in commercial flocks in both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland earlier this year. In February, thousands of turkeys at a farm in western Nova Scotia had to be destroyed when a highly pathenogenic strain of H5N1 was confirmed in the flock.
While biosecurity issues are always top of mind for producers, the general manager of Chicken Farmers of PEI said the finding of the bald eagle has made everybody within the industry even more aware of the need to go the extra mile. Janet Hilliard-Murphy said if avian influenza found its way into the Island commercial flock, the results would be devastating.
"Our numbers are so small it could virtually wipe us out," she said. "Every Island producer, regardless of their size, is well aware of that."
She said the key is communication, adding "everybody has to do their part and that includes the general public." The general manager explained it is vital members of the public do not touch or have any contact with wild birds.
The Wildlife Service at the Atlantic Veterinary College has stopped accepting any wild birds for treatment. A statement from AVC notes the virus typically causes little or no harm to wild birds and waterfowl, but it can result in severe illness in some bird species, domestic poultry, and, under certain circumstances, people.
Anybody seeing sick or dead wild birds should contact Fish and Wildlife at 902-368-4683. Sick or dying domestic birds should be reported to your veterinarian.
"As this is an evolving issue, government will continue to monitor the situation and work alongside partners to ensure the health and safety of Islanders and wildlife." notes a statement from the Department of Agriculture and Land.
The department is advising all poultry farmers to keep equipment and barns clean, limit visitors and, where possible, keep wild birds away. It has also activated the Poultry Emergency Response Team to alert local poultry producers, as well as egg laying operations, processing plants and registered small-scale farms.
Avian Influenza is a viral disease that can affect the respiratory, enteric (digestive) or nervous system of many kinds of poultry and other birds. Clinical signs of the highly pathogenic strain include sudden increase in mortality (death rate) - up to 100%, without any prior clinical signs; severe drop in egg production; severe depression - flock is very quiet and inactive; feathers are ruffled; noticeable decrease in feed and water consumption; red patches on the legs and difficulty breathing.
"We have seen in the past few weeks how quickly the COVID virus has spread across the province," the general manager said. "No producer , no matter there size, is immune but we can protect the industry if everybody remains vigilant."
