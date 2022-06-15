While many fairs and exhibitions are making a return this summer for the first time in three years due to the pandemic, those with an agricultural component will be going ahead without a poultry show.
The chief provincial veterinarian has pulled the plug on the shows in an effort to prevent the spread of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza to commercial flocks in the province. While the pathogen has been found in wild birds in the province, as of June 10 it had not been detected in any commercial flocks in this province although it has been found in the other Atlantic provinces.
In a letter to the PEI Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, Dr. Jill Wood said the measure is being taken to prevent the co-mingling of birds. She noted the influenza is transmissible through direct bird to bird contact as well as indirect contact with contaminated feed, water and equipment.
"Some birds, especially waterfowl, may be asymptomatic carriers of the disease and these factors make the virus very difficult to control when birds are co-mingled," Dr. Wood explained in the letter.
She noted the risks are highest during the migration periods which occur in the spring from March to June and in the fall from mid-August to November. Outside these time periods, resident wild birds may also pose a risk.
"We continue to see cases across Canada and in wild birds on PEI," the chief veterinarian wrote. "While we will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the status of the virus, it is not expected that we will see a break in virus activity sufficient to allow safe co-mingling of birds for the 2022 season."
While the member fairs are obviously disappointed at the news, especially given the fact they were hoping for a return to a more normal event after two years of cancelled or reduced shows, Jean Tingley of the PEI Association of Fairs and Exhibitions said they certainly understand the reason behind the order.
She said safety has to come first, noting organizers of the various events understand the serious threat of Avian Influenza to both small flock and commercial poultry owners. She added. "Unfortunately it is going to mean a lot of empty barns at our events this summer."
