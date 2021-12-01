While still strongly maintaining the decision by the federal government to issue a ministerial order shutting Island potatoes out of the U.S. market goes against the science and management plans that have been in place for over two decades, Premier Dennis King said the focus must now be on getting the problem solved as quickly as possible.
In the days since the November 22 announcement, the premier said he has been busy meeting with industry officials, political leaders and producers and "I have expressed to each one of them my unwavering commitment to do whatever it takes to re-open the US border to our world-class PEI potatoes. "
Those talks included conversations with the Consul General of Canada in Boston, Rodger Cuzner and the U.S. Consul General, Lyra Carr to provide them with a detailed review of the potato safety management plan. The premier said he has also held meetings with the four Island MP's and an advisory "situation table" that has been formed by the province to deal with the crisis. It includes senior officials from Executive Council, Intergovernmental Affairs, Trade, Agriculture, the PEI Potato Board, and former MP Wayne Easter.
During a news conference with industry officials just hours after the federal measure was announced, Premier King said it was "disappointing" to hear the minister say her decision "that will potentially cripple our industry and sully our reputation around the world is being made against the acceptable science and protocols and is being made using her words to appease a trading partner. That's not how trading relationships work."
Bibeau indicated in a news conference she feels PEI potatoes are high quality and safe and the premier challenged her "if she truly believes that, she will put this decision through the shredder immediately." He added "the best dog-gone potatoes in the world isn't just a lyric in a song. It's the bedrock of our industry."
He added that at a time when the province needed its federal partners to stand up for the science and the industry "they have chosen a different path." The premier said the impact will be measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars-- it's 5,000 jobs and how the province gets money to fund its programs. Premier King added the potato industry here is equivalent to the auto industry in Ontario or the oil and gas sector in Alberta.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson announced the establishment of a $10 million emergency contingency fund that will address such things as exploring new markets, accessing supports for markets that may be lost and strategy development. Premier King said additional money may be forthcoming if needed and he served notice the province would be seeking compensation from Ottawa. He also indicated the province has not ruled out taking legal action against the federal government.
