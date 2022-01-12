The CEO of Amalgamated Dairies Limited is not expecting a dispute settlement ruling on tariff rate quotas to have a major impact on his operation, but Chad Mann is predicting it could set a precedent that will see other areas of the Canada-United States Mexico agreement come under a microscope.
He is also not surprised both countries are claiming victory in the wake of the ruling. Mann noted the trade deal was drawn up rather quickly and it will probably take some time to interpret the language. The United States claimed this country was reserving 80-85 per cent of the volume of its dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs) — specified quantities of products from ice cream to cheese that can cross the border at lower or zero tariffs for Canadian processors.
“This ruling is a big step for the U.S. dairy sector towards realizing the full benefits of the USMCA and securing real access to the Canadian market for additional high-quality American dairy products such as milk, cheese and skim milk powder," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
While "taking note" of the panel's findings on the tariff rate quotas, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, chalked up the ruling as a win for Canada.
“We are pleased with the dispute settlement panel’s report, which ruled overwhelmingly in favour of Canada and its dairy industry. In particular, it is important to note that the panel expressly recognizes the legitimacy of Canada’s supply management system," the ministers said in a statement. The panel also confirms that Canada has the discretion to manage its TRQ allocation policies under CUSMA in a manner that supports Canada’s supply management system."
Mann said he was puzzled when the US launched the case, noting the rules regarding tariff rate quotas in the North American deal are essentially the same as in the Trans-Pacific Partnership and none of the countries involved in that deal have raised any concerns about the issue.
The ADL CEO suspects the case may have been launched in part as a red herring to divert attention from the real issues impacting US dairy producers. The pandemic has created a lot of challenges at the farm level with access to labor and inflation. Both Canadian and American dairy producers are feeling the pain of increased cost of production and declining profits. Canadian dairy producers at least have some satisfaction that their system will adjust to help off set this. American dairy producers who have been asked to produce more milk to service new processing investments, growing export markets and growing domestic markets are still not seeing any benefits with respect to profitability. The previous US administration and current US administration are doing their best of blaming this on Canada and our dairy industry.
While he noted the current Joe Biden administration may be more diplomatic at the negotiating table than Donald Trump, he said the rural vote is highly sought after by both parties and end objective remains the same (blame Canada). He expects the Americans will continue to put cross-border trade under a protectionist lenses and "the big question right now is what will be next."
While he hasn't had a chance to study the ruling in detail, the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI isn't expecting it will mean much change for Island producers. Gordon MacBeath agreed it may take some time to for the details to be worked out and "we may know more in a month or two."
Under the terms of the ruling, the two countries have until February 3 to work out a resolution to the dispute. In their statement, Bibeau and Ng noted "Our government, as it proceeds with the next steps in the process, will continue to work closely with the Canadian dairy industry. Canada takes its commitments and obligations under international agreements seriously. These include those that Canada has under CUSMA with the United States, Canada’s closest trading partner."
For his part, Vilsack noted “ the ruling "signals to our trading partners that that the United States will stand firm against unjustified trade restrictions and continue fighting on behalf of our farmers and workers to ensure that we have full and fair access to foreign markets.”
