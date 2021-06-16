Fed up with irresponsible ATV operators damaging his crop, Jordan Docherty has turned to social media to bring attention to the issue and hopefully catch those responsible.
Docherty, who operates Skyeview Farms in Cornwall with his father Alex, posted on June 2 a freshly planted field had been driven over, damaging almost 400 plants. After repairing the damage, he put caution tape around the edge of the field, but the very next day captured a video of a dirt bike driving on the property.
He even posted the two acts those responsible can be charged under if they are apprehended -- the mischief section of the criminal code and the provincial Trespass to Property Act , saying "the police are now involved."
Matthew Compton clearly understands Docherty's frustration. A strawberry grower in the Summerside area, Compton said he has not had any issues with ATV's, but has suffered damage from snowmobiles, especially during times in the winter where there is little snow on the nearby groomed trail.
"It can caused significant damage," Compton said.
The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said it is unfortunate many farmers have to deal with the very real cost of having crops destroyed "by people who don't use their common sense." Robert Godfrey said even people with little knowledge of agriculture should be able to figure out you shouldn't drive on a potato field."
Godfrey said the federation has done extensive work with both the PEI Snowmobile Association and the PEI ATV Association in developing a guide for operating in farmer's fields, with the first item being to get the farmer's permission. Unfortunately, both he and Compton said those causing the damage are not likely to belong to those organizations. Docherty indicated in a media interview, he sent a note to the ATV association asking them to stay off his fields and he has found its members to be very respectful of his property.
The federation executive director said it has been his experience both the snowmobile and ATV associations have been more than willing to work with producers. He added "it is more a case of one or two bad apples spoiling it for everybody." Compton agreed, saying it seems some people take caution tape and no trespassing signs as a challenge.
