A small number of producers of high value crops like high bush blueberries and hops are participating in a project spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture and Land that uses sap analysis to achieve insights into plant nutrition.
This summer marks the second year department staff like Adam MacLean will be visiting the farms to take samples every two to three weeks that are shipped to a laboratory in the Netherlands for analysis. He explained the relatively quick turnaround time allows the producers to pinpoint where there might be an nutritional imbalance and hopefully makes some tweaks before the impacts manifest themselves in the plant.
"The goal here is to evaluate new tools that can help growers be more proactive in their management," he explained.
He noted most of the producers involved with the project already have a foliar feeding program. Lorne Valley Ranch falls into that category. Manager Earl MacCormac said they grow approximately 350 acres of high bush blueberries and the sap analysis has proven useful in allowing him to make the changes quickly to his foliar program.
"We take a sap analysis, see if the program needs to be tweaked and the foliar spray goes on," MacLean said. "A week later we take another sap analysis and we should be able to see pretty clearly if we hit the target or not."
Earl noted the mineral nutrition is applied directly to the leaves of the plants and the response time is really quick. He said the precision system used at the farm ensures the plant receives only the application recommended by the analysis.
"This is one other tool in the tool kit-- tissue sampling, soil sampling, adding granular fertilizer, foliar fertilizer-- we need every tool in the tool kit at this point," Adam said.
Given the relatively short growing season in the province, Earl said having the ability to make changes quickly is vital. Since high bush blueberries are a perennial crop, they both noted any positive changes will improve the plant's nutritional status for the long run.
"Over time, some of the foliar inputs may be able to be backed off if the plant is in balance," MacLean said.
Earl explained an analysis the farm conducts shortly after the harvest is over tells him where there are deficiencies and "I have about a month after harvest when the cold weather hits and the plant goes dormant to add back those nutrients."
MacLean noted the sap analysis technique has been applied to high volume crops south of the border and he said that could also eventually happen here. He explained "learning about the plant's metabolism and nutritional status during the season is always useful."
To that end, a workshop is planned for June 17 at the Emerald recreation Centre at noon featuring Nathan Harmon, who works with Advancing Eco-Agriculture (AEA) south of the border.
In this meeting, Nathan will present some of the mineral nutrition and plant health learnings that AEA uses to guide their crop fertility approaches and address the key PEI fertility takeaways from the initial research. Nathan will explain the value and process of plant sap (xylem) analysis and provide an overview of the benefits and principles of regenerative agriculture, applied at large scale. As a group, workshop participants will discuss the potential applicability of AEA’s approach to PEI agriculture. How can better understanding of regenerative agriculture practices and crop nutrition support farmers in increasing profitability by optimizing inputs and supporting plant health?
"The goal is not to encourage farmers to provide more inputs," Adam noted. "it is to provide them with information to help them use inputs as strategically as possible."
Earl agreed, saying the rising costs of inputs means we have to make sure they are achieving their desired targets. Adam noted "good agronomy and using inputs as effectively as possible applies to every crop."
