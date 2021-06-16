As the countdown to the heart of summer continues, Matthew Compton is confident Islanders and visitors alike will have plenty of chances to get their fill of strawberries.
The Summerside area grower, who operates Compton's Very Berry Batch and Compton's Vegetable Stand with his wife Katie, said his crop, which is close to 20 acres, was looking "really good" in early June. The representative of the PEI Strawberry Growers Association on the PEI Federation of Agriculture Board of Directors said warm weather in early April prompted visions of an early season--a familiar story for many commodities.
However, the cooler weather in May meant the plants went back into dormancy. A frost late in the month also caused some damage, but Compton added "unfortunately that is becoming a common occurrence with climate change." A heavy frost in June of 2018, wiped out approximately a third of his crop.
Compton said on June 8 he was pleased with the way everything looked, adding with some good weather the first of the crop could hit the market later this month. He added "last year, it was around Canada Day when the first berries were ready for picking and "I think we are going to be a little earlier than that this year."
While conditions can vary due to regions and varieties, Compton is expecting most other Island growers will begin picking around the same time. Matt said approximately 30 per cent of his production is u-pick with the remainder being pre-ordered flats and commercial wholesale. He noted they began the system of pre-ordering flats last year partly as a response to the pandemic and it has proven to be a hit with customers.
Compton noted the u-pick operation took place last year with restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. While the operation will again be adhering to all guidelines mandated by the Chief Public Health Office, he said the experience gained last year should once again ensure a smooth operation.
