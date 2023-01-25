Protein Canada logo

As the use of artificial intelligence grows within Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredients sector, so does the need for support in its adoption and use.

In an effort to further build this support, Protein Industries Canada is announcing its opening another round of Expressions of Interest for its Artificial Intelligence Program. Launched last September, Protein Industries Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Program is focused on working with agrifood companies across the country to support them in developing AI technology for use in their businesses. The program’s first round of applications saw a steady flow of intake, and projects are currently under review for approval.

