The province is launching two new supports to help the potato industry and the trucking sector impacted by trade restrictions placed on PEI’s agriculture industry.
The Potato Financing Program will assist Island potato farmers impacted by the restrictions of both seed and fresh table stock potatoes entering the United States. The program will provide working or capital loans with a fixed interest rate of four per cent each year. To learn more about the program, visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/potato-financing-program
“The potato industry is our biggest economic generator for Prince Edward Island, and these trade restrictions cause a ripple effect to the rest of our economy and workforce,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “As we work to find a resolution to this situation as soon as possible, we know we must act now to support the potato industry and other impacted sectors in the interim. We understand this is a very difficult time for the potato industry, and Government is here to support you.”
The Wage Support for Potato Exporters will assist the Island potato industry and trucking companies impacted by the restriction of fresh potatoes to the United States. The program will provide wage reimbursements to employers to maintain their staff during the restrictions. To learn more about the program, visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/wage-support-for-potato-exporters
“We know that our provincial agriculture industry is strong and has played a leading role in helping our provincial economy through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With these current trade restrictions imposed on them through no fault of their own – they need our help now,” said Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson. “Our government will continue to work with growers, businesses, and agriculture industry organizations to advocate to the federal government that these restrictions be lifted as soon as possible. I want to thank Minister Mackay and his department for their collaboration in ensuring affected operations are able to keep their doors open until a long-term solution is in place.”
Watch the next issue of the Island farmer for more details
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.