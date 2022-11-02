Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton has announced a $17 million suite of programs designed to help the province's number one industry recover from the devastating impact of Post Tropical Storm Fiona.
"Since the hurricane hit, our team has been working directly with clients and agricultural stakeholders to identify areas where additional help and support is needed," Compton said in announcing the programs.
The bulk of the funding ($15 million) has been allocated to the Hurricane Fiona Agriculture Support Program, which is open to all producers with four streams of eligibility the minister added were designed to address the greatest needs identified by the sector.
One stream will provide financial assistance for rebuilding and repairing damaged and/or destroyed agricultural buildings as a result of Hurricane Fiona. To be eligible, the buildings must be currently insured.
A second stream will provide help with extraordinary costs to agricultural producers and custom operators related to harvest and crops as a result of Hurricane Fiona. The third stream will provide help for extraordinary costs associated with livestock production while the final stream is designed to assist with the cost of clean-up. It will help deal with expenses like clearing downed trees from farm fields, access roads, tree lines, and hedgerows that are interfering with normal farming activities and to repair damaged fence lines.
The minister and deputy premier has also announced the creation of a $500,000 On-Farm Electrical Interruption Assistance Program in conjunction with the federal government that will provide support to farms to purchase and install backup electrical generators to overcome food safety, biosecurity, and animal welfare issues that occur during extended electrical power interruptions.
The provincial minister also announced $2.2 million in additional funding for the two business risk management programs jointly funded by both levels of government under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
The minister explained the province, through the Agriculture Insurance Corporation, worked with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) to allow producers currently enrolled in AgriStability who missed the September 30 filing deadline to submit their final 2021 application without penalty until October 31. Producers currently enrolled in AgriStability can also apply for an interim payment at a rate that has been increased from 50% to 75% of the estimated final benefit.
To further ensure PEI’s agriculture industry is able to focus on recovery efforts, the Government of PEI has worked with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to open late participation again for the 2022 year. As well, the department will cover the cost of any penalty associated with late participation.
When it comes to AgriInsurance, the province will provide a 10% discount on producer premiums for the 2023/24 fiscal year which will give those affected in the industry additional cash flow to manage Fiona related impacts. This is a budgeted investment of up to $1.9million.
“In a year where our agriculture industry has been working hard to overcome and adapt to unimaginable hardship, our farmers were dealt yet another blow by the damage that Hurricane Fiona brought to crops, livestock and infrastructure," Compton said. "We are very proud that we are able to offer these targeted programs that will help those impacted recover in the immediate term, and also in the future as we look to improve on our agriculture industry’s resilience to these types of weather events.”
The deputy premier said her department has sent a formal assessment under the AgriRecovery Framework to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to assist in response to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. An application under that program, which is designed to deal with extraordinary events like natural disasters, was unsuccessful following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019.
“PEI farmers have remained resilient in the face of the overwhelming devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. During my recent visit to the Island, I heard first-hand their willingness to rebuild better, to deal with climate change, and I applaud them for that," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau. "The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with the province to support farmers and their families on the road to recovery, giving them the time, they need to get there.”
Compton also announced an additional $100,000 to expand the existing community food security initiative to include a broader range of applicants. The funding cap for previous applicants will be increased and overall funding for the program will go up.
Finally, the minister announced an additional $20,000 to the Federation of Agriculture to further support the administration of Farmer Assistance Program for counselling and/or other services.
