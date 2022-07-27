The province remains committed to reviewing and amending legislation to ensure species at risk are protected in the province, Brad Colwill recently told the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
The deputy minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action was reacting to a report from East Coast Environmental Law entitled Simply Not Protected: An Evaluation of Prince Edward Island’s Legal Framework to Protect Species at Risk.
He told the committee discussions began on potential amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act shortly after the Dennis King government took office. Colwill said the process was just beginning to ramp up when COVID-19 hit . He argued the fact PEI does not have Species At Risk legislation does not mean there is no protection for at-risk species. The deputy minister said that statement in isolation does a disservice not only to the work of his department but non-government organizations like the Island Nature Trust and watershed groups.
"Whenever we’re talking about conservation on PEI, it’s useful to remember that the landscape here, both literally and figuratively, is very different than the rest of Canada," said Kate MacQuarrie, director of forests, fish and wildlife for the department. "We have three centuries of extensive landscape-level disturbance here on PEI that, at the turn of the last century, in 1900, about 70 per cent of our landscape had been totally cleared and farmed, and most of the rest of it had been disturbed through fire or through repeated harvest. "
She pointed out the province is the most densely populated in the country and approximately 90 per cent of the land is privately owned. MacQuarrie pointed out there is a shift nationally from a species-by species approach to concentrating on ecosystems-- something PEI has been doing for some time.
The conservation programs that my division has been involved with, I think are very well aligned with the pan-Canadian approach to species at risk currently under discussion," she told the MLA's. "I’d be remiss if I were to leave you with the impression that we do all this ourselves. We could not accomplish some of the goals and make progress towards our targets without our partners."
The director said the federal Migratory Bird Convention Act and the provincial Wildlife Conservation Act do provide some protection to species at risk. However, she said there were gaps in the legislation, especially with habitat protection. She said the province does take non-legislative action including acquiring land, supporting the piping plover guardian program, monitoring and environmental assessment reviews.
"Over the past three years, more than 5,800 acres of land has been secured, and more than 3.4 million has been invested and that’s provincial, federal dollars, and to some extent, our partner dollars as well in that figure," she went on to say.
MacQuarrie added species at risk are considered in all environmental assessment reviews. She also noted that under the current Wildlife Conservation Act, if a species is designated as endangered, there are automatic prohibitions against injuring the species or buying and selling the plant or animal. As well, there is an automatic prohibition on what can be done in the habitat of the endangered species.
MacQuarrie said she is not opposed to species at risk legislation but added there could be unintended consequences. As most of the land is privately owned, “we need landowners supporting conservation on PEI. If there are things in place that are disincentives to landowners not only to conserve the plant or animal, but even to make us aware that it exists on their property, then that runs counter to conservation rather than supporting it.”
She suggested amendments to the Wildlife Conservative Act would be more effective governing such things as requiring a species at risk committee with a requirement for timelines and an action plan to be made public.
"Right off the bat, regardless of the legislative amendment or what we currently have, the committee, which was identified in the report as being vacant right now, is one that we would look to reestablish," Colwill said. "That’s something we could do without that amendment. I can’t really speak to what led to the situation where it was vacant for the time it was, but we recognize that that’s something that we can do right away."
The deputy minister went on to say public consultations should be held for whatever changes are suggested legislatively. He added "the timeline for that, of course, is contingent on how quick we can come up with an amendment that could go for public consultation and the appropriate time for discussion therein too."
