If the provincial government does approve a pilot project proposed by Dr. Michael van den Heuvel that would see four agricultural high capacity wells dug to assess the impact on the groundwater supply, Finance Minister Darlene Compton has indicated the wells could be owned by Island taxpayers.
The director of the Canadian Rivers Institute has proposed digging the test wells at four locations across PEI to gather data on any impact to the water supply. The PEI Federation of Agriculture has thrown its support behind the study. Both the federation and the PEI Potato Board maintain the 2002 moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes should be lifted since climate change is making dry summers the rule rather than the exception.
"We talked in Cabinet about possibly having the province own those wells and then have the ability to cap them when the study is done," Compton said during a recent meeting of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. "I’ve talked to a number of people about the aquifers, and depending on what aquifer you’re drawing your water from, it affects that particular aquifer but maybe not another one."
The deputy premier asked members of the PEI Coalition for the Protection of Groundwater, who gave a presentation to the committee on the Water Act, if government ownership would change their perception of the study. Coalition member Gary Schneider said he got the impression from the Dr. van den Heuvel’s presentation to the committee the wells would be owned by producers.
"My concern is once you open that door, without having enough science – I’ll tell you, I talked to hydrogeologists who said recharge rates are incredibly difficult to figure out. When I talk to people in the province, they say we’ve got tonnes of water, but you know, we look at it and we may not have tonnes of water," he said. "Once you open that gate, it’s very difficult to put it back."
He said if the wells were owned by producers and they were responsible for all of the cost of digging the well "they’re not going to want to shut it down if it’s theirs. So, if it happened, I would have more appetite if the province owned it, for sure, and if there was a commitment that these weren’t going to be subsidized wells for farmers."
Compton said cabinet has also discussed the idea of developing a criteria for any additional wells that would include soil organic matter, crop rotation as well as riparian and buffer zones. Compton explained "To put the parameters in place, then if you’ve tried all these things and you can document that you’re doing as much as you can and you still need water, which I’m assuming some of the farmers would have needed this year, but I don’t know – whether that’s – I’m trying to find a balance here"
The finance minister agreed change is needed to the current commodity farming model but argued "We need to pay our bills and farming is a huge part of it. How do we shift away from that by ensuring that all of these criteria are met but still providing enough water so we have food?"
Coalition member Andrew Lush countered " When we talk about cover crops and improving soil organic matter and all these other good things, not with the aim of then allowing high capacity wells to be built, but with the aim of solving the problems that we have, such as toxic chemicals in our drinking water and fish kills and so on – that’s an entirely different question." Schneider said more emphasis should be given to organic farming, urging the government not to look at the biggest picture "but a bunch of small pictures that could be really sustainable and really do our Island proud, as far as food producers and not just french fries."
Compton said "it’s about fairness for everyone. We’re becoming a much more urban community and it’s okay for water for urban communities, but it’s not okay for a farmer who feeds us. I know it’s probably not the best way to farm and I’m not a farmer, so I can’t comment on that, but they are farmers, they are here, they have contracts, they’re trying to make a living. We still need that farm economy here and how do we keep transitioning."
The finance minister added "We have some really big decisions to make but there definitely is a balancing act. Whatever we do, we do want to base on science."
Coalition Chair Catherine O’Brien countered "We can’t keep counting on this billion dollar industry. That’s a big concern and I don’t think we really look at that. I think that you can measure, certainly, the actual physical costs of mitigation, cleaning up fish kills, digging out ditches after heavy siltation, all of that work, but then, also the other cost to the environment of the dry streambeds and killing other organisms and less water for us."
Both O'Brien and Schneider argued the four year time frame proposed by Dr. van den Heuvel is not long enough. Fellow coalition member Andrew Lush added "you can come up with a scientific study to support your argument whichever side you’re on. One four-year study possibly isn’t going to give us a definitive result, especially as all the watersheds behave differently. "
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund said the ownership of the wells is not her big concern saying "Whether government owns the well and we have another moment like we did with the Dunk River where we know we’re causing problems and we allow it to happen anyway or whether these are owned by Irving, none of this is going to change my perspective on the merit of the study." Compton said there has been no discussion at the cabinet level about Irvings owning any of the wells.
The deputy premier said she is concerned the moratorium treats the agriculture sector unfairly, adding "It shouldn’t matter who’s using the water. If we’re going to have a moratorium on water, we need to have a moratorium on water, but we’re looking at just one sector, and that’s – it’s concerning, I guess, is the way I would put it for government."
Coalition member Ann Wheatley said it does matter who uses the water and how it is used. She went on to say "We would agree, golf courses and car washes, some kinds of aquaculture, cruise ships should not have access to our water. There are kinds of extraction that really take water out and don’t contribute to the recharge. We’ve talked about the priorities, maintaining our ecosystem, water for human health and sanitation."
Wheatley said she doesn't agree the moratorium is discriminatory, adding "We think that if we, again, we shouldn’t be supplying water to golf courses, we should be promoting conservation. I think that there are arguments against the fact that – this isn’t discrimination."
