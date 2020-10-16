The provincial government is negotiating with an Alberta company to explore the possibility of using new technology to handle deadstock waste.
Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton brought up the matter during a recent meeting of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. She noted all of the waste is currently shipped out of province and wondered what would happen if Confederation Bridge had to be shut down for an extended period of time.
"My understanding is that the vet college has an incinerator that will achieve the temperature just not the length of time required in order to meet I believe it is CFIA regulations," the Mermaid-Stratford MLA said."Is the department looking at anything locally for provincial use to aid because that’s a huge cost to our abattoirs, so if we can offset that cost of shipping it and potentially help the farmers. “
Fred Vanderkloet, who is dairy specialist with the province, said the department shares that concern. He said the new technology will be expensive but added "If that bridge closes, we’re in trouble." Dr. Les Halliday, who is the beef specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Land, added the technology in Alberta is approved by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
He went on to say the new technology could handle a number of waste materials with the possibility of developing a fertilizer product producers could then put back on their land. Dr. Halliday noted "We’ve looked at everything from mussel shells, lobster shells, to abattoir waste, to anything that could become an environmental contaminant, to put that in and it just melts it away."
The beef specialist explained the company is now examining the waste volumes being generated in the province and "then they were going to get back to us with a protocol that they recommend and a cost structure in that."
Vanderkloet added that since the start of the COVID-19 crisis the province has gone to different suppliers asking them to look at the volume of the waste generated on the Island and to estimate a price for dealing with the problem within the provincial border.
Beaton urged Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thomson and Finance Minister Darlene Compton (who were both at the committee meeting) to fast track the request. She added "I think that would be a very valuable ask in your capital budget."
