Steven Myers

The Government of Prince Edward Island’s Climate Adaptation Plan provides a concrete formula for the province to better prepare for the future while lessening climate change’s impacts on Island residents, says Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.

After receiving more than 500 responses from people through online surveys, public engagement sessions, and community partners, Myers explained this input was used to create the Building Resilience: Climate Adaptation Plan. It includes action items to support vulnerable populations, primary industries, and the province’s natural habitat.

