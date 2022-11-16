The Government of Prince Edward Island’s Climate Adaptation Plan provides a concrete formula for the province to better prepare for the future while lessening climate change’s impacts on Island residents, says Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.
After receiving more than 500 responses from people through online surveys, public engagement sessions, and community partners, Myers explained this input was used to create the Building Resilience: Climate Adaptation Plan. It includes action items to support vulnerable populations, primary industries, and the province’s natural habitat.
“Climate change is our new reality and our province is acutely aware of its impacts to our seasons, our weather, and our shorelines. We see it every day and we know we’re in for more,” the minister said. “The task falls to us to ensure that our Island remains resilient in the face of growing climate impact while achieving our net zero goals.”
More robust systems, infrastructure and ecosystems can help the province become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The plan contains six themes: disaster resilience and response;
resilient communities; climate ready industries; health and mental well-being; natural habitat and biodiversity and knowledge and capacity.
Under the disaster resilience and response theme, the minister said the plan outlines action items on in such areas as enhancing emergency and extreme weather preparedness and response;
development of a coastal flood warning system; improving the electrical system; increasing backup power for critical infrastructure and enhancing community reception centres and supports.
When it comes to building communities that are more resilient to climate change, the report contains such goals as the creation of a provincial land use plan; developing province-wide storm water management standards; increasing resilience of public infrastructure, home adaptation renovations and upgrades; adaption plans to at-risk historical, cultural and archaeological assets; creation of a municipal climate adaption program and expanding the current Climate Challenge Fund.
To help industries become more climate ready, the plan suggests a government-industry partnership, the development of a regional supply chain and climate change training. To help ensure the mental health and well-being of Islanders as they adapt to the reality of climate change, the plan calls for strategies to help deal with extreme heat and ensure access to food and drinking water. It also suggests additional supports for mental health and taking steps to ensure provincial vital records are protected.
When it comes to protecting natural habitat and biodiversity, the plan stresses the need to safeguard surface water resources and coastal development and habitat. It also recognizes the need to adopt nature-based solutions to deal with coastal hazards, enhance Island forests and provide protection for climate vulnerable species and habitats.
To help increase knowledge of Islanders about the impacts of climate change, the strategy recommends additional research and monitoring of local climate conditions and impacts, the development of expert resources for all government departments, a climate impacts curriculum for grades K to 12 and a public relations campaign to make Islanders aware of climate impacts and ways to adapt.
“As we are impacted by extreme climate conditions, we have the opportunity to build back stronger and that’s what we’re committed to doing,” added Myers. “We will help Islanders, and Island communities, shift to this new climate reality.”
