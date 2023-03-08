The Department of Agriculture and Land has issued a request for proposals for what is being called a "State of the Island" report being billed as the first step in the creation of a provincial land use plan.
According to the tender document issued March 1, the successful bidder will be required to "provide an overview of the economic, environmental, and social conditions across the Island that need to be considered in the creation of new land use policy." They will also be required to identify major land-uses and important trends that highlight where change might be needed.
Tenders must be submitted no later than March 22 and the winning bidder is expected to begin work May 1. The original term of the contract will be six months, with the possibility of a maximum of two six month extensions.
According to the tender document, the final report must be "neutral and non-biased in tone, be written in inclusive and plain language and include mapping and Imagery, charts, and infographics as appropriate."
Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton said the report will provide a snap shot of existing conditions across the Island that must be considered when creating a Land Use Plan. The creation of such a plan was one of the major recommendations in the latest report of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability chaired by Rustico-Emerald MLA Brad Trivers.
“We are very excited to begin the process of launching a State of the Island Report, which really is a signaling of our commitment to a made-for-PEI land use plan,” said Compton. “As our population continues to grow, we are acting now so that we can continue to protect agriculture and forested land, coastal areas, and environmentally sensitive areas while focusing on sustainable and safe growth for our province.”
She explained the report will kick off a multi-phased approach for the plan’s development. The deputy premier explained the report will provide an overview of social, economic and environmental conditions and trends in relation to land use across PEI.
“This commitment is another step in addressing the recommendations made in the Land Matters Advisory Committee report, and the Department is proud to have now addressed or implemented 12 of the 13 recommendations made by the Committee,” she added. “We know that a land use plan will help guide development in our province for generations to come, and we are pleased to be the first government to take on this initiative and commitment for our province.”
