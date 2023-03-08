Darlene Compton

The Department of Agriculture and Land has issued a request for proposals for what is being called a "State of the Island" report being billed as the first step in the creation of a provincial land use plan.

According to the tender document issued March 1, the successful bidder will be required to "provide an overview of the economic, environmental, and social conditions across the Island that need to be considered in the creation of new land use policy." They will also be required to identify major land-uses and important trends that highlight where change might be needed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.