The provincial government is giving the green light to the construction of high capacity wells for research in agricultural irrigation.
The decision was announced in a news release indicating the Water Act would be brought into effect June 16. Under the provision for research, the Province will be permitting the proposal by the Canadian Rivers Institute at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) into the impacts of high capacity wells in agricultural irrigation and the environment.
The Province has also decided to invest in the project, removing the need for financial contributions from industry. The research program is also being expanded to consider soil health and the relationship between soil health, nutrient management, and supplemental irrigation.
Farms participating in the irrigation study will be asked to develop a Soil Health Improvement Plan. Producers will create individual plans for each farm property that outlines the management practices in place to support soil health; including the monitoring of soil health over time with soil health testing.
Additional enhancements are planned to support soil health through Department of Agriculture and Land including a merit-based program for the construction of erosion control structures, an incentive for soil building rotational crops, an increase in support for spring tillage and winter cover crops, and the addition of the soil health testing package to the long term Soil Quality Monitoring Project.
There has been a moratorium on the construction of new high capacity wells for agriculture since 2003. There has been pressure from a number of organizations including the PEI Federation of Agriculture, the potato industry and Cavendish Farms to lift the ban. The National farmers Union and a number of environmental groups have been arguing the ban should remain.
“Our goal at the Department of Agriculture and Land, is for a progressive, dynamic, agriculture industry that is both financially sound and environmentally responsible. I support decisions about water being informed by science and this research will provide valuable information on supplemental irrigation as part of a sustainable approach to farming,” said Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.