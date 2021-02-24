Officials from the Department of Agriculture and Land are working with the PEI Federation of Agriculture to roll out the $1 million in funding announced February 9 to help with the extraordinary costs incurred during Post Tropical Storm Dorian.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson announced the funding after Ottawa turned thumbs down on a $12 million application spearheaded by the federation under the AgriRecovery program. Thompson said he was disappointed in the federal response and "we felt it was the right thing to do to provide what help we could."
As this issue went to press, the details of how the money would be distributed were being worked out and the minister noted he has instructed his officials to keep the process as simple as possible.
"Dorian happened almost a year and the half ago and we want to get the money in grower's hands as quickly as we can as they prepare for another growing season," he said in an interview.
Thompson explained the program targets producers of three crops-- corn, crambe and fruit crops. While the federation application was more encompassing, he explained "Ottawa had indicated corn and crambe were the only crops they would even consider and we know apple growers suffered significant losses as well so we tried to help."
The minister said he was especially concerned about the impact of the storm on many young producers who were simply not in as good a position to sustain the financial losses as established farmers.
While he was happy the province stepped up to the plate, the executive director of the federation had trouble hiding his anger with the federal government. Robert Godfrey said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau and her officials argued the support programs currently in place-- AgriStability, crop insurance and AgriInvest were sufficient to cover the losses.
Thompson added he was also told their case was hurt by the fact Nova Scotia did not file a similar claim despite suffering extensive damages in the storm.
"That really shouldn't enter into it," Godfrey maintained. "We had several conference calls with federal officials but they amounted to a defence rather than a discussion. As far as we are concerned, this program failed PEI producers."
AgriRecovery is a national disaster relief program designed to cover “extraordinary costs” suffered by the farming sector in the event of a rare events, such as extreme weather like Post Tropical Storm Dorian. The storm saw winds in excess of 100 km/hr and rain fall in excess of 100 mm in many areas.
"This storm was deemed a one in one hundred year event and battered and flattened corn and crambe crops, knocked down fruit trees and forced producers to spend extra time and money to harvest what they could or plough down what they could not," he explained. "These extraordinary costs, in some cases well over $100,000 on individual farms are now left with producers to shoulder much of the loss."
He noted while drying costs for crops was roughly the same in the aftermath of storm as the previous year, "the fact of the matter is we were dealing with one-third less crop."
The PEI Federation of Agriculture received assistance in compiling the application by the effected commodities represented by the Atlantic Grain Council, Dairy Farmers of PEI, PEI Cattle Producers, PEI Hog Marketing Board, PEI Horticultural Association, Fruit Tree Growers Association of PEI and Natures Crops International.
AgriRecovery is only triggered when the Province agrees to submit an application to the Federal Government. After extensive surveys with producers, the PEIFA and the commodity groups brought forward a statement of loss and support needed, and the Province agreed to proceed.
Livestock producers who were forced to source feed with lower nutritional value or from further afield will receive nothing under the program. Godfrey added "They simply have to absorb the losses and move on or make up the money somewhere else in their operation but that is not easy to do."
Godfrey said Ottawa's decision to turn thumbs down on the application effectively means no Canadian farmer can ever again feel Ottawa will come to their aid if they suffer crop damage due to an extraordinary event. He added "I can't stress enough that this program failed Island producers and Ottawa's decision was "simply wrong."
"If a Post Tropical Storm does not meet the test, then what does? he said.
Thompson said it was his understanding few applications under the AgriRecovery program have been turned down in the past and both he and Godfrey are worried this may be setting a precedent.
