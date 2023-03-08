Andy walker

The development of a provincial land use plan is something that has been advocated for some time by a number of sectors both within and outside agriculture.

It was a major thrust of the Land Matters Advisory Committee co-chaired by former ADL president Jim Bradley and producer Lori Robinson. It had also been advocated by a number of previous commissions that studied the topic of land use and ownership. The Land Matters panel, the seventh commission to study land issues over the past 52 years, noted just 10 per cent of the Island is currently subject to a land use plan. Since these plans are usually developed by municipalities, there is little consistency.

