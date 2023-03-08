The development of a provincial land use plan is something that has been advocated for some time by a number of sectors both within and outside agriculture.
It was a major thrust of the Land Matters Advisory Committee co-chaired by former ADL president Jim Bradley and producer Lori Robinson. It had also been advocated by a number of previous commissions that studied the topic of land use and ownership. The Land Matters panel, the seventh commission to study land issues over the past 52 years, noted just 10 per cent of the Island is currently subject to a land use plan. Since these plans are usually developed by municipalities, there is little consistency.
The idea wasalso advocated by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability in its latest report to the legislature. Both the Federation of Agriculture and the National Farmers Union have come out in support of the idea in the past. The Federation of Municipalities is also calling for a province-wide approach as are planners and developers.
Just days before an expected election call, the Dennis King government took what it is calling the first step in the process by issuing a request for proposals for what it terms a State of the Island report. Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton noted the report, which could take up to 18 months to complete, will "provide an overview of the economic, environmental, and social conditions across the Island that need to be considered in the creation of new land use policy." It will also identify major land-uses and important trends and highlight where change might be needed.
There are so many issues that fall under the topic of land use that are vital to the future of the agriculture industry, including strengthening the Lands Protection Act and the always thorny issue of consolidation of land in corporate or institutional hands.
A province-wide approach is also needed when it comes to climate adaptation and mitigation issues. When provincial government officials appeared before the Standing Committee, they made no secret of the fact the process of developing the province-wide plan would take years rather than weeks or months. There is nothing inherently wrong with that-- it is better to be right than quick.
However, the timing of this announcement does strike me as slightly suspect. It is easy to hear the premier or any of his candidates saying, when any land issues arise on the campaign trail, that they support the idea of a land use plan and that is why they issued the tender call.
A land use plan has widespread support among Islander and there is likely to be little fundamental difference in the stance of any of the parties on the issue. Hopefully this represents a sincere effort by the Dennis King government to begin tackling the issue of land use and ownership and not just a way to shove it to the backburner until after the election should they again gain the confidence of the voters.
