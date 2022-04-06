border as "long awaited good news."
The premier received word during a legislature sitting about the announcement and said the fact a definite timetable or the conditions Island producers would have to meet was not part of the decision caused some concern.
"It hasn’t been easy for anybody. I just want to thank our farmers for the patience that they’ve shown, for the professional and courteous nature in which they’ve went about their business, even though it’s been frustrating and hard to understand how we’ve gotten to this point," the premier said. "I know there has been lots of pressure on our elected officials, our federal elected officials, and I say to them, thank you. I know they worked hard behind the scenes."
He paid tribute to the work done behind the scenes by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, saying "I talked to him on a weekly basis, sometimes three and four times a week during these last six months."
He also thanked Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc. His praise for federal officials was in stark contrast to his response just a day before when Montague-KIlmuir MLA Cory Deagle questioned him on a trip Bibeau planned to the province. The premier suggested the federal minister should stay home if she was not bringing good news (the trip occurred a couple of days after the American pronouncement) saying "farmers don’t need more of the same talk in their face." The premier also praised the way Islanders have gotten behind the industry.
Opposition Leader Peter-Bevan Baker said he was also concerned about the lack of details regarding the reopening. He wondered what other requirements might be put in place besides the long-standing practice of washing and treating with sprout inhibitor.
He added efforts must continue to restore markets in both the United States and Canada for Island seed potatoes. He went on to say "It’s absolutely critical, that this government look again at its mitigation plan because allowing the practice of planting infected fields soon afterwards clearly is not something that’s going to cut it from now on."
O’Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson also termed the announcement good news saying potatoes are a major industry in his riding. The former agriculture minister agreed with Bevan-Baker a mitigation plan must be put in place to help ensure such a closure does not happen a third time.
He too expressed concern about the future of the seed industry saying "As a former seed potato producer, I understand you’re dealing with a whole different dynamic when you’re growing seed. You’re dealing with higher input costs. You’ve got to deal with all the rogueing and making sure that you get your fields inspected and that they pass, and they get onto the next level. When you grow seed, you don’t have a lot of other alternatives. Your potatoes are a little bit smaller. You can’t put them into french fries or table stock as much. "
Henderson said he is fearful for the future of the seed industry adding "I do hope that the government, that it has a $50 million potato contingency fund that we try to do what we can to address those farmers to try to come up with other alternatives for production."
