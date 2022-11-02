While the $17 million in financial help announced by the province obviously won't make up for all of the losses producers incurred during Post Tropical Storm Fiona, it is definitely a significant start.
The key now must be to ensure the money flows as quickly as possible to allow farmers to repair needed infrastructure and provide some level of security as they plan for the future. The package touched on many of the items Federation of Agriculture president Ron Maynard outlined in a presentation to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. The long time dairy producer said the more general Provincial Disaster Relief Program for the business sector was not a good fit for agriculture and more targeted supports were needed.
Many of those targets were included in the Hurricane Fiona Agriculture Support Program including help to rebuild infrastructure (although the requirement the damaged buildings must be insured could leave many greenhouses out of the mix), extraordinary costs to both crop and livestock producers and help cleaning up damage. There is also a new program to help producers who do not have generators as a backup power source to make that purchase.
The province is also spending $2.2 million to make changes to the business risk management programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that will provide more help in dealing with the aftermath of Fiona. These include allowing producers who missed the September 30 filing deadline for 2021 claims to submit applications without penalty, increasing the interim payment rate from 50 to 75 per cent and paying the penalty for late participation. In the case of AgriInsurance, there will be a 10 per cent discount on producer premiums for the 2023/24 fiscal year.
Hopefully these changes will result in additional dollars flowing to producers and help build the case for more changes to the business risk management programs in the new federal/provincial funding agreement set to begin in April of 2023.
The province has also indicated it is applying for federal funding under the AgriRecovery program, which is designed to deal with natural disasters. A similar application following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019 was unsuccessful. Hopefully, this application will be looked upon more favourably, but even if that happens, the money would not flow for several years.
On another front, congratulations to Barry Cudmore, who was successful in scaling Africa's highest mountain. Prior to the climb in mid-October, he set a goal of raising $1 for every foot he climbed for a total of $19,341. As of this writing, the fundraising effort had passed the $12,000 mark and hopefully the goal can be realized by the end of the year.
Like most other charities, the COVID-19 pandemic made a significant dent in the fundraising efforts of Farmers Helping Farmers. This unique Island organization has a long and enviable track record of working with farmers, dairies, women's groups and schools to build sustainable agricultural communities in developing countries. If trekking almost 20,000 feet straight up isn't going the extra mile to support a charity, I am hard pressed to think what might qualify.
