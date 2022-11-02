Andy Walker
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

While the $17 million in financial help announced by the province obviously won't make up for all of the losses producers incurred during Post Tropical Storm Fiona, it is definitely a significant start.

The key now must be to ensure the money flows as quickly as possible to allow farmers to repair needed infrastructure and provide some level of security as they plan for the future. The package touched on many of the items Federation of Agriculture president Ron Maynard outlined in a presentation to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. The long time dairy producer said the more general Provincial Disaster Relief Program for the business sector was not a good fit for agriculture and more targeted supports were needed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.