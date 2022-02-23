While the first shipments of fresh Island potatoes have made their way to Puerto Rico, the job of destroying millions of spuds and spreading them on fields is also well under way as the border closure enters its fourth month.
Neither move was unexpected. Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau indicated he expected to see Island spuds moving to the U.S. owned Island by mid-February after she and veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay met Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Washington in late January.
The PEI Potato Board is managing the destruction of what is expected to be 300 million pounds of now surplus potatoes on behalf of the provincial and federal governments. Producers are being paid 8.5 cents per pound, which is a far cry from the 18-20 cents per pound they were receiving in the marketplace before Bibeau issued the ministerial order on November 22 of last year that stopped all fresh Island potatoes going south, as well as all Island seed shipments within Canada.
In a statement, the board said "The worst-case scenario for any farmer is happening across the province – the destruction of safe and healthy food." Under the terms of the program, all potatoes must be chopped up by snowblower and spread on fields by the end of the month.
"This whole situation makes me wonder if there were easier things that could have happened in my life," said Colton Griffin, a third generation farmer at W.P. Griffin as he worked into the night chopping up potatoes. "There are a lot of things you can't control like what we are experiencing right now and it definitely makes me wonder if it's all worth it."
The Elmsdale operation estimates they will be destroying half their crop. The W.P. Griffin farm normally employs some 60 staff working two shifts a day for six days a week. Now, they are down to 25-30 staff, including office staff, and only one shift a day for a couple of days per week. Griffin noted that many of the staff have worked on the farm since before he was born.
Robin Stejin, a 24-year-old, ninth generation potato farmer who has worked at the Stejin Potato farm since 2002, shares Griffin's concern about the future. "It's probably one of the things that's on my mind pretty much all the time. I'm just wondering if this is what I really want to go into. What if this type of situation is going to happen every 20 years? That doesn't work."
As a result of the closure, Stejin Potato farm will have to destroy at least three million pounds of potatoes.
Andrew Smith, the 43-year-old, fifth generation farmer who works at Smith Farms Ltd, said he never dreamed that he would be looking at another border closure over this issue given the technology and science now in place.
Chipstock potatoes account for approximately 30 per cent of his business in the U.S. – at the heart of their business. And now they are at risk of losing most of their larger customers.
“Resuming exports of PEI table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico is an important step in restoring market access for PEI. This issue has touched the lives of so many Islanders, from multi-generational family farms, to packers, processors, shippers, and more," Bibeau said. "We know there is more work ahead, and that is why we will continue to engage with our American partners on a science-based approach to further restore trade for PEI table stock potatoes to all the continental United States.”
In 2020, PEI’s exports of table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico were valued at $12 million. Exports of PEI table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico represent a negligible risk for the transmission of potato wart, given that Puerto Rico does not produce commercial potatoes and that there are strong and effective risk mitigation measures in place. In addition, PEI potatoes are an important staple for many families throughout Puerto Rico given their high quality and affordability.
“It is critical that we base our agricultural trade decisions on sound science,” Vilsack said in making the announcement. “After considering Puerto Rico’s low risk for potato wart due to climate conditions, as well as the lack of a commercial potato production industry on the island, we are confident that with appropriate mitigations in place this trade can resume safely, and the U.S. potato industry will remain protected.”
The USDA requires all bags going to Puerto Rico to be clearly labeled they are for fresh consumption only and can't be sold outside the Caribbean Island. Over the past several weeks, many Islanders have volunteered their time to affix the necessary labels to the packaging. The potatoes must also be washed and treated with sprout inhibitor-- the same practice that was followed prior to the closure and the same requirements that are in place for American potatoes headed north.
“The reopening of this very important market for Prince Edward Island potatoes is the first bit of good news for our potato industry in many weeks," said Premier Dennis King. "While we enjoy this positive news, every week that we remain locked out of our major market, millions of pounds of high-quality and safe potatoes, that should be eaten, are being destroyed while our multi-generational Island family farms are hurting.”
The National Potato Council, which has lobbied the U.S. government to impose restrictions, called on the CFIA to fulfill its commitment to conduct 35,000 soil tests for the disease in PEI to ensure it has identified which fields are cleared for export.
"That precursor will allow resumption of trade with PEI and the United States, consistent with the best available science,” said CEO Kam Quarles.
The Potato Board statement concludes "Unfortunately, this does not mark the end of the turmoil. Our industry is just weeks away from planting for next season and without a U.S. market that could mean tougher decisions and times ahead for Island potato farmers and the whole industry across the country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.