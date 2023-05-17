Oyster Cove Farms Ltd. is an award-winning 5th generation farm owned and operated by, from left, John Ramsay and his three sons, Ben, Michael and Matthew. John and his brother Robert took over the farm from their father, David in 1973. (Submitted photo)
A potato farmer near Kensington is the main architect of an industry-led plan being enacted by the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture to help meet provincial greenhouse gas and carbon reduction targets of 40 per cent by 2040.
Matt Ramsay and family members operate award-winning Oyster Cove Farms Ltd. In Hamilton, a 5th generation farm which grows processing potatoes, grain, organic oats and hemp.
The plan unveiled by the PEIFA on April 28, outlines changing farming practices on P.E.I. that will benefit the farmer and the environment.
Donald Killorn, the PEIFA’s executive director, says the reduction plan is a producer-developed strategy that the federation is implementing.
"Matt developed the method that resulted in this publication and this report,” said Killorn. It wasn’t easy and took a lot of work, said Killorn.
“It’s done by a PEIFA member, someone who understands the landscape and I think that makes the work even stronger. We're developing solutions for farmers that they own themselves, so that they can trust the input and it's being done in their best interests.
"It's easier to accept in the industry if it comes from a fellow farmer . . . from someone in the sector, so it's not coming down from government but coming from producers themselves,” said Killorn.
“We're really focused on creating solutions for farmers by farmers that requires a lot of data from farmers. This is the farmers’ organization; this is their federation and we’re in a unique position where we can create trusted solutions to benefit farmers. That's really the role we see the federation playing as we move into this new era of farmers and carbon reduction.”
The PEIFA plan anticipates how the marketplace will evolve, said Killorn. “The marketplace is going to drive a lot of this. I think that's an extremely good reason to be doing this work at the federation, trying to give farmers the tools to manage their future.”
The PEIFA plan is designed to help Island farmers make informed decisions on managing their carbon, what types of opportunities may exist, and then to make decisions about those opportunities, said Killorn.
The plan offers guidance on what the government is going to expect of them and how it might compensate farmers for making changes to their practices.
Killorn said everybody seems on board in year-one, which puts P.E.I. well ahead of a federal plan on agricultural sustainability expected in 2024.
“We're happy to work with government, with academia, with all stakeholders. We're trying to put our farmers in a position to benefit from the new reality of reducing carbon on the farm.”
