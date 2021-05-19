Over $200,000 worth of equipment reportedly stolen from W.A Grain and Pulse Solutions in the Slemon Park April 24 was recovered two days later.
With the assistance of Summerside Police, Prince District RCMP executed a warrant and recovered the stolen property at a residence in the Summerside area.
The investigation is ongoing and RCMP ask that if anyone has any information on the theft that occurred in Slemon Park sometime between the 24th and 25th of April, please contact the Prince District RCMP or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide information to PEI Crime Stoppers in various ways: report on the web at www.peicrimestoppers.com By a free Apple/Android App found website, or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The company is currently facing financial challenges after The Canadian Grains Commission suspended the licence of five of its elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company is owned by Island native Chris Chivilo.
