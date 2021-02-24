It was two years ago when the sale of 2,200 acres of prime farmland in the Bedeque area set in motion a made in PEI firestorm. It wasn’t the first time that the determined and wealthy Irving family had tested the limits of the Lands Protection Act, and, more importantly, the resolve of Island regulators and politicians.
The sale also featured a new generation of Irvings, and some novel legal maneuvers. It eventually led to an ongoing public inquiry with a promise to modernize the land legislation. I suspect we’ll find that the same questions of economic control, public good, and equal opportunity that drove the creation of the Act 40 years ago are still with us.
It was early in 2019 when most of us first heard about Brendel Farms. After some bruising battles during the 1990’s, the Irving family had been relatively quiet on the land purchasing front. In the spring of 2019 a collection of Irving corporations, family members and lawyers bought Brendel from the Gardiner family. There was an outcry, and just before a provincial election in April Wade MacLauchlan's Liberals agreed with the findings from the initial Brendel investigation by IRAC and nixed the sale.
Fast forward five months and with a new Dennis King Conservative Government in power, it was announced that the sale was on again. Rebecca Irving, a daughter of Mary Jean Irving, fronting a corporation called Red Fox Acres, was now the owner. A new version of PEI’s Corporate Registry made it impossible to know the exact details of the ownership structure, but it was still an Irving and the public outrage picked up again.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson acted quickly, concerned that the purchase sidestepped the required approvals by regulators and cabinet. He called for a special investigation by IRAC to dig up the details of the sale. The minister received this report last fall. What was discovered remains unknown which is frustrating opposition politicians and many in the media, but once again IRAC said there are grounds to turn the sale down. Thompson gave the “involved parties” 120 days to divest the land. That order is now the subject of a judicial review brought by Rebecca Irving and Red Fox Acres.
And there’s more administrative and legal maneuvering that I think gives us some insight into the sale, as well as future improvements to the Act. Minister Thompson says he can’t respond to Freedom of Information requests for the IRAC report until he gets the go ahead from Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron. It seems pretty clear that it’s the identity of the two individuals mentioned in Minister Thompson’s first public statement after he received the report that’s at issue: “…. there are reasonable and probable grounds that two individuals and the corporation involved contravened the Lands Protection Act by having aggregate land holdings in excess of the prescribed limits during the time period reviewed by IRAC.” Doiron is allowing these individuals to make a submission about whether their names are disclosed or redacted.
It helps to remember how the initial Brendel sale was structured, and why it was turned down. Lawyers rather than Irving family members were the majority shareholders in the company that bought Brendel. IRAC determined this was illegal and former Communities, Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown explained it this way: "We applied the rules of the Lands Protection Act. The beneficial owners are one family, basically.” If Irving lawyers are repeating this legal tactic then the two individuals are not Irving family members, and again have the majority shares in Red Fox Acres for the purpose of the sale.
If the latest IRAC investigation holds after the judicial review then measuring and gaining a better understanding of the “beneficial owners” in every sale gains importance as a way of combating legal gymnastics, and could be strengthened in the revised Act.
For example right now wealthy families can continue to acquire land based on the number of spouses and children they have. Is that within the spirit and intent of the law? Would it unnecessarily punish successful operations and keep them from growing? Is the economy better served by creating opportunities for more people? All good questions.
And maybe there’s an even more fundamental question that must be answered. John McClellan was the executive director of the Land Use Commission and a well respected hand in these matters. He said this in 1987, “… there has never been a consensus within our society on the purpose of the [Lands Protection] Act and how it should operate.... The public interest that the Act is presumably designed to protect has never been adequately defined.” We have some work to do people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.