The receiver for New Leaf Essentials Limited is seeking invitations to purchase the facility in Slemon Park.
The Island operation was placed in receivership April 26 of last year, along with W .A. Grain Holdings Inc., 1309497 Alberta Ltd. (operating as W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions), New Leaf Essentials (West) Ltd., and 1887612 Alberta Ltd. All of the companies are owned by Island native Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey.
Established in 2016, the Island operation was offering producers a market for pulse crops such as fava beans, dried peas and lentils. When it was placed in receivership, the assets of the company were pegged at $4,983,313 in equipment and $2,500,00 in real property.
Document filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in May of 2021 by Pricewaterhouse Coopers showed the company owed $3,965,381 to PEI Century Fund (2000) Limited, $11,854,062 to ATB Financial, $4,710,128 to Farm Credit Canada and $8,000,000 to Avrio Subordinated Debit Limited Partnership.
The property up for sale includes 17.58 acres, a 45,500 square foot processing facility (which also includes 8,600 square foot of office space) as well as a 6,500 square foot building that was used as a warehouse and seed treatment facility by the company.
There is also a 1,968 square foot building that was used as a scale house, eight flat bottom grain bins, hopper tanks and a truck scale. There is also a host of equipment for sale including tractors, forklifts, conveyors, grain bins and processing equipment used to clean, sort, mill and blend pulses and grains.
Prospective purchasers have until April 14 at 4 p.m. to submit offers. According to the invitation to offer package prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, all bid must be accompanied by a certified cheque or bank draft for 15 per cent of the offered price.
