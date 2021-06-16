The receiver appointed by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench is seeking expressions of interest in the sale of the Slemon Park operation of W.A. Grains and Pulse Solutions and New Leaf Essentials East Limited.
The Island operation was placed in receivership April 26 along with W .A. Grain Holdings Inc., 1309497 Alberta Ltd. (operating as W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions), New Leaf Essentials (West) Ltd., and 1887612 Alberta Ltd. All of the companies are owned by Island native Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey.
A statement filed by BDO Canada with the Alberta court shows the Island operation had $9,286 in accounts receivable as of April 26-- the day all of the companies were placed in bankruptcy. The western branch of the operation also includes five elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The PEI Century 2000 Fund is listed as a secured creditor in the amount of $3,965,381. The largest secured creditor is ATB Financial at $11,854,062. Farm Credit Canada is owed $4,710,128 while Avrio Subordinated Debt Limited Partnership is listed as an $8,000,000 secured creditor. The Guarantee Company of North America is also listed as a creditor but the amount is unknown. The receiver estimates the company's secured creditors are collectively owed $28,529,571 with unsecured creditors collectively owed $2,613.
The Island operation was established in 2016 with the goal of offering producers a market for pulse crops such as fava beans, dried peas and lentils. The receivership statement said the plan is to collect the accounts receiveable and work toward the sale of the assets. Price Waterhouse Cooper is handing the receivership of the Island operation.
Economic Development and Tourism Minister Mathew MacKay indicated in the legislature this spring he is confident the business will be sold and that the province's money is safe. MacKay said there is "all kinds of collateral there where government is in good position. We’re
waiting to see what happens through receivership, but one thing I can tell you, in the short period of two weeks, there has been all kinds of interest in that facility, a lot of local interest in that facility and I really don’t see it being down too long."
That sentiment was echoed by Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, who added
"I’m confident that we’ll be able to solve this situation and maybe strengthen it within a made-in-PEI solution, because I can’t talk about the finances about that, but I think we can definitely move forward on new ownership or very quickly, so we won’t have too much downtime."
