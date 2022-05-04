As the opposition continues to press Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson for a copy of the divesture order for the Brendel Farms property, the National Farmers Union is considering if there are any legal options it can take to ensure the company is forced to comply with both the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act.
The latest chapter in the long-running saga that began before the 2019 election when the previous Liberal government turned down the sale of the 2,200 acres then owned by Brendel Farms, sees Red Fox Acres entering a global leasing arrangement with Lady Slipper Farms Ltd. Rebecca Irving is a shareholder in both companies. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, owner of Master Packaging, and niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has ruled the lease arrangement constitutes a divesture. Thompson called the file "frustrating" saying he is confident amendments to the Lands Protection Act that came into effect April 1 will prevent any similar incidents in the future.
The divestiture was a hot topic during the annual meeting of District1, Region 1 of the National Farmers Union with Island Farmer columnist Ian Petrie one of the keynote speakers on the topic. The veteran journalist said he gets the sense Thompson is embarrassed by the process and tried every means to stop it.
He suggested it might be time to let the Brendel issue go and concentrate efforts on ensuring the amendments that took effect last month do plug the loopholes intended. However, the suggestion largely fell on deaf ears.
Long time NFU member Ranald MacFarlane said admitting defeat on the Brendel issue would be a mistake saying "the Irvings will always come back for more." He added "Angus MacLean had it right when he brought in the Lands Protection Act in 1982-- the needs of the many have to supersede the wants of the few."
Marie Burge called the Irvings a "strong oligarchy" that has more power than the provincial government. She added "the Irvings are making the government dance whenever they want them to dance and it has to stop."
In accepting the position of district director for another year, Doug Campbell noted "if we don't fight for the Lands Protection Act then the work of Angus Maclean will be for nothing." He added "if governments aren't prepared to protect the land, the people will have to do it."
He asked for former NFU national president Wayne Easter about the possibility of bringing in outside lawyers to fight the case, noting there is a strong connection between lawyers representing the government and those working for large corporations. Easter, who is also a former Malpeque MP, noted the NFU has brought in lawyers from another province on previous occasions.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker had little success in trying to secure a copy of the divestiture order from the agriculture minister. The minister maintains it is up to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission as the regulator to release the document while commission representatives indicated in several media interviews the buck would stop with the minister.
The opposition leader pointed out the new amendments require the minister to make divesture orders public and "He's refusing to share this one because it happened before April 1st, and he’s not legally required to do so. "
"There’s absolutely nothing preventing you from sharing," he told Thompson. "Why are you using the fact that you don’t have to publish this order as an excuse to avoid actually doing it and being transparent?"
The minister vowed to go back to his legal advisors but said "I can't break the law." He added "when we talk about this situation, I have to go with our LPA 2.0, the new legislation that we improved, that we’ve learned from this situation, and going forward, we have strong legislation where the minister and IRAC both have more powers on divestiture to keep people in compliance. "
