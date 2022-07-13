One of the authors of a report detailing the lack of species at risk legislation in the province is encouraged by the fact the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability is studying the issue.
Kostantina Northrup of East Coast Environmental Law made a virtual appearance before the committee recently. Based in Nova Scotia, it has a team of three lawyers that engages in environmental law monitoring and law reform advocacy throughout Atlantic Canada.
The organization produces reports on how well the four Atlantic provinces are doing in protecting species at risk. Northrup pointed out the situation is different here because the Island does not formally have any legislation specifically protecting at-risk species.
Following the release of the report earlier this year, she said the province maintained the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and two provincial laws, namely the Wildlife Conservation Act and the Environmental Protection Act, were protecting species at risk and sensitive wildlife habitat.
However, she told the MLA's the Wildlife Conservation Act, as it stands now, "is not up to the task of protecting species at risk in Prince Edward Island because the portions of the act that address endangered and threatened species and species of special concern are cursory, and the act lacks several key features that we would expect to see in strong species at risk legislation."
Such legislation, she told the committee, would identify and designate endangered and threatened species and species of special concern; establish distinctive protections for individuals of each species; and require tailored analysis of each species’survival and recovery needs.
"We were very encouraged by the conversation that took place in the Legislative Assembly this spring, in which the hon. Minister Myers shared that the Province’s legislative plan now includes the development of new species at risk legislation, and we hope that this standing committee’s interest in the issue will help to move things forward," she said.
Northrup said the key to species at risk legislation should be automatic protections for species designated at risk. She added the act should enable the creation of an advisory committee to acquire land necessary for the protection of endangered and threatened species and enter into agreements with landowners and conservation groups.
"We have to think about what we're trying to accomplish with species at risk laws and what we’re trying to prevent." she told the committee.
Northrup noted a State of Wildlife Report released by the province in 2007 indicated a number of species that have already been lost on Prince Edward Island, many for quite some time. She added some of the animals identified in the federal Species at Risk Act are present in the province and also need provincial protection.
"Without a consolidated approach, and without an approach that is looking for all species at risk and taking seriously the task of working to prevent further loss and support recovery, species decline is likely going to continue, " she told the MLA's. "We are likely not going to know enough about the state of things as well because the relevant studies and recovery strategies aren’t being prepared. "
Green MLA Hannah Bell said it was her understanding no species had been designated for protection for being at risk in the 23 years the provincial Wildlife Conservation Act has been in place. Northrup said her organization was not able to find records of any designations.
Northup told Bell the role of an advisory committee is one of the keys to success for Species At Risk legislation, saying "typically, we have a process set out whereby you have a body like the advisory body contemplated by this act, and that body is tasked with the work of identifying species that need to be reviewed or need to be assessed through status assessments, so that the advisory body can come to some sense of: Do we need the species to be protected? "
She told the committee an advisory board was set up under the current Wildlife Conservation Act but it has been inactive for some time. She told Liberal MLA Gordon McNeilly, the committee should be re-activated as soon as possible.
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker questioned Northrup on how the government could best work with private landowners to protect species at risk. She said habitat protection is usually the biggest failing of governments when it comes to protecting endangered species. While the collaborative approach is preferred in working with private landowners, she said the power to establish protections should be included in the legislation.
The opposition leader also asked if there were any particular species at risk due to the declining forest cover in the province. Environment, Energy and Climate Change Minister Steve Myers indicated earlier this year the Island may have lost close to 20 per cent of its forest cover over the last decade.
"I think we all know intuitively that forests are enormously important ecosystems that support hugely wide diversities of species; not just animal species but many others as well," she replied. "I think the loss of forested ecosystems is a critical issue, not only for human health and well-being, but also for the many, sometimes enumerable species that inhabit them. "
In advance of new legislation, she told McNeilly the 2007 state of wildlife report should be updated.
Northrup expressed concern about the decline of some pollinator species, not only on PEI but elsewhere, adding "human food crops may very well be in jeopardy if those species continue to decline. We rely on other species to contribute to the ecological processes that sustain us all. It’s also important not to think just about animal species but also plant species of various kinds as well, and the ways in which we rely on those species for all kinds of what are often called environmental services."
She went on to say "we think about the role that tree species play in carbon sequestration, for example; when we think about the role that healthy wetland and forest ecosystems play in carbon sequestration; once you start seeing those ecosystems collapse, our life on this Earth gets even harder than it already is, as we’re confronting what is the twinned crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss."
