Avian Influenza in poultry and African swine fever in hogs are two of the biggest concerns facing Island livestock producers when it comes to the health of their animals.
So far, both diseases have been kept out of the province and just before Christmas, the Department of Agriculture and Land released updated response plans in the event either disease should surface. While Avian Influenza has been detected in wild birds in PEI , so far it remains the only province where there have been no outbreaks in the commercial flock. African swine fever has not been detected anywhere in Canada.
Both plans actually list a number of foreign animal diseases that could occur within the industry (with the response seen as similar no matter the disease) but High Pathogenic Avian Influenza and African swine fever are seen as the major threats.
In both cases, the plans were draw up as a collaborative effort between industry representatives, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and representatives from the provincial department including Dr. Jill Wood, who is the chief provincial veterinarian.
The plan outlines the actions to be taken by producers, vets and both provincial and federal government officials. Not surprisingly, the first step for a producer is to contact their own vet and provide a description of the problem including, as much as possible, the progression of the disease.
If a foreign animal disease is suspected, both the CFIA and the provincial veterinarian should be contacted, as well as the board or industry association.In the case of poultry, producers are required to put enhanced security measures in place including self-quarantine, ensuring a visitor's log is in place, the suspension of all unnecessary traffic and the restriction of movement of any equipment and personnel from farm to farm.
"In the current system, a planned emergency disease response to a FAD is initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), after confirmation of a reportable disease as listed in the Reportable Diseases Regulations1 under section 2(2) of the Canadian Health of Animals Act," both plans note.
In the case of Avian Influenza, the poultry plan notes it can take up to 14 days to receive a test result from an accredited laboratory. There is concern the disease could be spread within that short time frame if there are no active control measures in place.
"Industry personnel traveling to and from farms could spread the disease, unaware that a disease break has occurred," both plans note. "In PEI, this situation could result in spread of the contagion throughout the province in a very short period of time."
The swine plan is very similar in content, but also offers four levels of biosecurity operation. The first level (also designated by the colour green) is essentially normal operation with standard biosecurity, sanitation and communication protocols in effect .
If a foreign animal disease is suspected, the biosecurity plan move to level 2 or yellow with enhanced sanitation and communication protocols re in effect for that property and immediate area, as triggered by the owner/veterinarian/company involved.
If the disease is confirmed, the operation is then at level 3 or red. At that point there has been an official declaration from Provincial or Federal authorities of definitive diagnosis of a disease. There is declared to be a serious threat to human health, swine health or the viability of the industry. Depending on the type and severity of the emergency, the government body charged will take responsibility and dictate the plan of action.
"The industry will co-operate and institute red alert procedures in biosecurity/sanitation and communication. i.e. avoidance, rerouting, supply management, licensing, trade implications, etc. with regards to the declared zone," the swine plan notes.
In the case of a reportable disease as listed in the Reportable Diseases Regulations6 under section 2(2) of the Canadian Health of Animals Act7 , the CFIA takes the lead and declares a quarantine area and control zone. Within the zone the Red Alert/ Emergency procedures are under full control and supervision of CFIA, outside the zone a minimum of level 2 procedures are in force.
The fourth level refers to the period after an emergency where the risk of spreading impact of the event is still elevated. This is the period where confirmation of eradication or assurance of product quality is to be achieved and enhanced biosecurity measures remain in place.
