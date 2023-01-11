derpartment logo

Avian Influenza in poultry and African swine fever in hogs are two of the biggest concerns facing Island livestock producers when it comes to the health of their animals.

So far, both diseases have been kept out of the province and just before Christmas, the Department of Agriculture and Land released updated response plans in the event either disease should surface. While Avian Influenza has been detected in wild birds in PEI , so far it remains the only province where there have been no outbreaks in the commercial flock. African swine fever has not been detected anywhere in Canada.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.