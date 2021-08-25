It took close to three decades, but Denis Gallant is proud to have brought a piece of the agricultural history of West Prince back to life.
Close to 30 years ago, the owner of D and M Tools in Bloomfield and a long-time member of the West Prince Tired Iron Tractor Club, salvaged a 1918 Ford tractor that was originally purchased by Hedley Palmer of Roseville. The tractor remained in the Palmer family until Gallant purchased it.
"It was in pretty bad shape when we loaded it on the truck," Denis recalls. "It hadn't been moved for years and it was pretty near up to the radiator in mud."
Gallant said he always intended to restore the vehicle and admits it took him longer than originally intended to get around to the job. However, during the last year he was able to finish the task along with some helpers who have experience in tractor restoration.
According to the website theheneryford.org, the 1918 tractor was imported from the United States and was powered by 20 hp (15 kW), inline four-cylinder engine similar to the one the company used in its Model T car.
Denis obtained the tractor from Cecil Palmer, who is a grandson of the original owner. He noted "we were in 4-H together when we were kids so I have known him all my life pretty well." To mark the completion of the restoration project, Gallant arranged pictures with his childhood friend and Health Minister Ernie Hudson, who is the MLA for Alberton-Bloomfield.
"To me if would be quite a story if we were able to restore a tractor that old even if we got it from someplace else," he said. "The fact that it is part of the history of this community makes it extra special."
He explained the tractor was designed to start on gas and then switch over to kerosene because "that was cheaper and more readily available at the time." However, that situation has since reversed and Denis explained the tractor has been revamped to operate on gasoline only.
The antique tractor enthusiast said he would dearly love to take the vehicle in the tractor run his club is planning for September 11 (rain date will be the following day) but that will not be possible as the tractor has steel wheels and can't be operated on pavement. He noted "remember it was the end of World War One and rubber was pretty scarce then."
While he has already had one offer to purchase the revamped machine, Denis said he is not looking to sell it right now and would like to find some way to showcase his find. If he ever did decide to sell, Denis said there would have to be a stipulation the tractor could not leave the area.
"It is part of our history and I want to keep it here," Gallant said.
