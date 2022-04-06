With fertilizer and fuel costs jumping significantly in the last several weeks, Lance Stockbrugger notes it is more important than ever for producers to ensure they are getting maximum value for everything they do on their farm.
A chartered accountant who runs a cereal, oilseed and pulse farm in Saskatchewan with his brother, Lance was one of the guest speakers at the opening day conference of the International Potato Technology Expo. His theme was increasing profits through management and his key message of "watching the pennies and the dollars will look after themselves" certainly struck a familiar note.
Stockbrugger said he is estimating fertilizer prices on his farm will increase 191 per cent this year, going from 47 cents a pass last year to $1.37. The diesel powering the tractor will cost $1.45 cents instead of 90 cents in 2021. He said supply issues mainly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are the major reason for the increase.
"What I am thinking about it is how much my mistakes are going to cost me," he said. "You can't afford too many errors."
He noted many producers may find themselves having to go to their financial institution to have their line of credit increased.
The rising input costs, coupled with the economic losses sustained as a result of border closure, were definitely on the mind of many producers attending the expo. Boyd Rose of East Point Potatoes said there is no question the double whammy of lost sales and high costs will make many growers think long and hard about how much to plant this year, if they decide to plant at all.
"It is certainly not an easy decision," he said. "Fertilizer and fuel prices are going through the roof right now."
Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale told the Eastern Graphic he intends to plant 20 per cent less acreage this year are being forced to destroy close to 10 million pounds due to the border closure.
“Every day, we ask ourselves why we bother putting a crop in. Between the fertilizer and fuel prices, pesticide prices, everything you buy is going up and potatoes are going down,” Power said. “We’re not getting paid for our product.”
Seed grower Alex Docherty is also grappling with what to do this spring especially since the seed industry remains prohibited from shipping not only south of the border but to any other Canadian province.
He said producers can't absorb those kind of increases "no matter how efficient they are." Greg Donald, who is general manager of the PEI Potato Board, said many producers are struggling with what to do as the calendar counts down to planting.
Donald noted potatoes are always one of the most expensive crops to grow and the acreage put in the ground in the next several weeks will be the most expensive crop in history. He said the news the American market is opening up to tablestock growers does provide some market certainty but added he would not be surprised if there is a significant acreage reduction this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.