Farm life can be unpredictable, even on the best days - weather, pests, market conditions, relationships, and more recently, COVID-19 can affect not only day-to-day farm management but the future of the operation altogether.
However, risk also creates opportunity for those who are positioned to take calculated risks. This is why it's important to plan for risk. Farm Management Canada invites farmers to attend the Roots to Success Risk Management virtual training session to increase their ability to assess and address risks using a comprehensive approach to managing risk on the farm.
The training session will allow you to: gain knowledge, tools and resources to make better business decisions, share best practices and lessons learned with other producers and begin to create a comprehensive risk management plan tailored to your farm.
The first workshop will be held January 11 with the second half of the session planned for January 14. The second workshop will go on January 25 and 28 while the two-parts of the third workshop are slated for February 1 and 4. The final workshop will take place February 8 and 11. All of the sessions will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Atlantic time.
The sessions are free and interaction and space is allocated on a first come, first served basis. Participants are expected to have access to a computer and a reliable internet connection to attend the training. By participating in this training session, you will gain free access to AgriShield®, an online risk management platform for a period of one year.
These workshops are designed for Canadian producers only. For this reason, your registration will be reviewed. If your registration is accepted, you will receive a follow-up email containing instructions for accessing the event. Other workshops that are better suited to other professions will be advertised in the future. For further information, contact Farm Management Canada at info@fmc-gac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.