The voice of the farmer must be heard when it comes to climate change and food production, the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture told a session on enhancing resilience to climate and shocks held in conjunction with COP 27 in Egypt.
"When we look at our food systems, the entire foundation for our food systems is obviously those who produce food," said Mary Robinson. "When we look back at the food producer's declaration in 2021, the World Farmers Organization came together with other food producer organizations and this declaration calls for urgent and concrete action to drive systemic change that puts farmers at the center as people and as economic actors."
The former president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture was at the conference in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in her capacity as a board member of the World Farmers Organziation. Robinson said there needs to be a rebalancing of power in the value chain to enhance the role of the producer.
"Over and over what we see around the world is farmers not included in decisions that are made," she told the conference.
Robinson said she is alarmed when she hears comments about the complexities of food systems. The national farm leader said Canada has done such a wonderful job of producing safe, affordable, nutritious food that "we have removed people's need to understand how we produce that food. We have people that look at agriculture and make simplistic comments like "we should reduce animal production."
The sixth generation farmer told the international meeting there has been a reduction in livestock in PEI and that has led to a decrease in soil organic matter because "we don't see that manure coming back to be put on farms."
When looking at food systems, Robinson cautions people to take into consideration that they are very complex and "what we need to see over and over is primary producers being part of the discussion."
When it comes to increasing the impact farmers can have on policy when it comes to livestock production, she said producers have a vast array of knowledge they can bring to the table. While developed countries like Canada have long established farm organizations that have the ear of government, she said producers in many developing countries need assistance to organize.
Robinson told delegates about the Food For Thought campaign organized by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to raise the profile of food production across the country. She added "what we learned from that is not only do we need governments to be informed but we need the general population to have a better understanding of agriculture.
"Governments, in my experience, only react when their electorate is saying 'this is important to me so what we need to do in agriculture and the whole food supply chain is we need to help people understand the challenges that we face."
The Island producer noted only two per cent of the voting population is involved in food production in Canada, which makes it hard for them to deliver their message, She added it is vital not only farmers, but all of the players in the food system, help people understand how food gets on their plate.
