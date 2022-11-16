Mary Robinson

The voice of the farmer must be heard when it comes to climate change and food production, the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture told a session on enhancing resilience to climate and shocks held in conjunction with COP 27 in Egypt.

"When we look at our food systems, the entire foundation for our food systems is obviously those who produce food," said Mary Robinson. "When we look back at the food producer's declaration in 2021, the World Farmers Organization came together with other food producer organizations and this declaration calls for urgent and concrete action to drive systemic change that puts farmers at the center as people and as economic actors."

