It is not often Islanders get to take to the stage at world conferences, but Mary Robinson found herself in that position recently as a panelist during a plenary session associated with COP27 in Egypt.
For those like me who weren't sure what the initial meant, it basically refers to the fact this is the 27th time the United Nations has held a conference devoted to climate change. With several seasons of drought and the ongoing impacts of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, Island producers are on the front lines of the climate change fight whether they want to be or not.
Robinson's message was to the point-- farmers need to be at the table when issues that will have a direct impact on them are being discussed. The sixth generation Island farmer said that is challenging enough to do in a country like Canada, where producers represent around two per cent of the voting population, but it is even tougher in some developing countries where general farm organizations often do not exist.
While the number of climate change deniers appears to be dwindling (hopefully in the face of undeniable evidence), there is still great reluctance on the part of governments to take significant measures that are needed to lower the planet's temperature by 1.5 degrees by the end of this century--something the majority of the world's country agreed to back in 2010 at the Paris climate change summit.
Regardless of what you might think of the federal government's carbon tax plan as a climate mitigation measure, there is no denying it is causing significant economic hurt, coming at a time of rising gasoline prices and rampant inflation.
According to a report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, carbon dioxide emissions have to be cut worldwide by 45 per cent by 2030 if the Paris goal is to be reached. That would mean significant lifestyle changes and severe economic hurt, particularly for those of us in the developed world. It would also require a significant change of attitude for governments that often opt for what might get them elected next time over long term planning.
On a more upbeat topic, this issue marks our annual tribute to 4-H members and leaders across the province. Despite a number of challenges facing this organization (the changes in programming necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic being the latest one) it not only continues to survive but thrive.
Much has changed since the first 4-H Club was established in 1918 (it was known as a Boys and Girls Club) but the organization continues to offer relevant programming to Island youth, in the process helping to build the next generation of leaders both on and off the farm.
With the easing of COVID restrictions, clubs are now able to resume activities closer to what was the case before the arrival of the pandemic. The organization continues to evolve to meet the needs of the youth of today and tomorrow.
