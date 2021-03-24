The Board of Directors of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has unanimously endorsed a plan to "do everything in our power" to stage the 2021 edition of the event November 5th to 14th at Exhibition Place, Toronto.
"The Royal will heed all regulations from the Ministry of Health to create a safe and secure environment in which to showcase Canada’s Royal Champions," the directors noted in a post on the fair's website. "We enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to once again welcome the very best in Canadian agriculture, local food, and equestrian sport to The Royal, and to be a valued education source for students of all ages"
The statement went on to say " With more than two hundred agriculture, equestrian and food competitions, The Royal remains steadfast in our commitment to deliver a “Best in Class” experience for all those who compete, exhibit, and participate in, this quintessential Canadian tradition. We look forward to celebrating their successes in person this November."
