The research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board has been named winner of a blue and gold award by the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture.

Ryan Barrett, who graduated from the Truro campus in 2002, received the young alumni achievement award during a ceremony held October 14. Charles Keddy of the Class of 1973 was named distinguished alumni while Valerie Carmichael from the class of 1970 was named volunteer of the year.

