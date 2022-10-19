The research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board has been named winner of a blue and gold award by the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture.
Ryan Barrett, who graduated from the Truro campus in 2002, received the young alumni achievement award during a ceremony held October 14. Charles Keddy of the Class of 1973 was named distinguished alumni while Valerie Carmichael from the class of 1970 was named volunteer of the year.
It was the second major recognition award for Barrett this year. He was also named winner of the Champions Award by Farm and Food Care PEI this spring.
Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture and a Master of Science degree from the University of Guelph. After seven years specializing in publications and communications with Jersey Canada, a national dairy breed association, Ryan returned to Prince Edward Island and began working with the PEI Potato Board in June 2012. Ryan worked as communications officer before moving into research. He is also the secretary manager of the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society.
Ryan successfully communicates how new research, technology and sustainability methods are ensuring a future for agriculture. His audiences include a large following on Twitter where he shares informational data.
Ryan also educates and informs consumers about other prominent agricultural industries on Prince Edward Island including dairy and beef farming.
Ryan is passionate about sustainability projects including the “Living Labs” project where scientists work directly with farmers and strive to improve soil health, research new crop varieties and crop rotations.
Ryan is also founder of the PEI Farm Tour. This is a project of Farm & Food Care which includes free public farm tours and informational signage identifying which crops are growing in PEI fields. This project helps consumers understand food and farming on Prince Edward Island.
