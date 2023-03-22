agriculture in the classroom delegates

With a successful inaugural scholarship launch under their belts, Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C) and Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) are thrilled to offer the DFC Here for Tomorrow Scholarship, powered by thinkAG, again in 2023.

In its pilot year, the scholarship received 42 applications from coast to coast, and had multiple teachers participate in the classroom project. Drawing on the excellent submissions from year one, DFC and AITC-C have increased the number of award recipients from two to five, and raised winnings from $2,500 to $3,000 per student. By expanding the scholarship offering, DFC and AITC-C hope to support more students as they continue their education journeys.

