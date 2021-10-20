*** Congratulations to Neleah Lavoie on winning the prestigious 4-H Canada Leadership Excellence Award of Distinction. Valued at $20,000, the long-time member of the Cavendish 4-H Club is one of only four winners across the country and takes the prizein the science and technology pillar. A quick look at her resume shows why she is so deserving of the honour. She is a three time winner at the 4-H Canada Science Fair, has attended four Canada-Wide Science fairs and represented Canada at the London International Youth Science Forum. That is just the science part of the equation. The Rustico resident started a volunteer group that meets weekly to teach seniors how to use technology more effectively. She also volunteers her time with her student council at Bluefield High School and with the Occupational Health and Safety Leadership program. Her goal is study Health Science at Queens University and become a surgeon. I have had the pleasure of both interviewing Neleah on several occasions and being a judge in 4-H events she has participated in. In my opinion, it's a sure bet she will succeed.
***I had the opportunity once again to attend the second COVID-19 edition of the giant pumpkin weigh-off. Congratulations to Eddy Shaw, who won his fifth title with an entry weighing in at 1,682.5 pounds-- just shy of the provincial record of 1,768 pounds he established back in 2018. Prior to the arrival of the pandemic, this was an Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many families, and the crowd was definitely missed during the growers only event. When he founded the event 28 years ago, the late Dr. Jim Murphy put a major focus on family. Pumpkin game, hayrides, jumping straw and a kid's pie eating contest were part of the atmosphere pretty much from day one and hopefully the pandemic will be in the rear view mirror by the time the 2022 edition rolls around.
***It is hard to imagine Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada making a better choice than Laurie Loane to sit on a new Sector Engagement Table geared to skills development within the agriculture industry. The executive director of the PEI Agriculture Sector Council has a wealth of experience in coordinating the farm technician program with the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture. The program, created over a decade ago, provides participants with the opportunity to obtain blue seal certification (similar to national red seal certification in many trades) and is now being established in several other provinces. The program is a success story by any measure you would like to use and hopefully will continue to expand across the country.
***Finally, this issue includes our annual Pride in Agriculture edition. We have tried to feature stories that show both the diversity and innovation that are the hallmarks of Island agriculture. There are also a number of stories spotlighting younger producers. Like any industry, it is vital to attract new blood to ensure long term survival. While agriculture will always be a challenging career no matter what the age, the success those profiled have already achieved bodes well for the future of the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.