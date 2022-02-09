Marc and Krista Schurman of Atlantic Grown Organics are the 2022 winners of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.
The pair were recognized during the recent annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture held recently in a hybrid format to comply with COVID-19 protocols. The award was established by the Department of Agriculture in 2003 to mark the contribution of Gilbert Clements— the first full time environment minister in the province’s history and a former lieutenant governor. Clements died in 2012. The award is now co-sponsored by the Department of Agriculture & Forestry and the PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program.
Each year this award is given to an enterprise that is environmentally and socially responsible in the production and/or marketing of agricultural products from a sustainable system. The title includes a cash award of $2,500 along with a keepsake trophy
Founded in 2001, Atlantic Grown Organics is the largest certified organic farm and greenhouse operation in Atlantic Canada. Marc and Krista Schurman, along with their three children, own and operate the business with a vision to grow healthy, nutritious organic food all year round at their operation in Spring Valley.
Marc is the third generation on the farm which was a mixed livestock and field crops operation. When Marc and Krista returned to the farm in 1997, after each completing a degree at the Nova Scotia Agricultural College, they aimed to diversify, and in 2001 they began greenhouse vegetable production.
The farm sells certified organic tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and other vegetables year-round to large retailers like Wal-Mart, Loblaws and Sobeys along with many of the Island’s local retail outlets. They also sell their produce at both the Summerside and Charlottetown Farmers Markets and maintain a year round CSA which incorporates not only their own products but those from other neighbouring farms as well.
"Marc and Krista are strong proponents of soil health and are continuously monitoring and improving the microbial activity and nutrient cycling in their soil," said federation president Ron Maynard. "They grow vegetables in a soil medium of peat moss and compost from their farm. For fertility they use organic fertilizers including crab meal, potassium sulphate and poultry manure to meet the plants’ needs."
The greenhouses are heated using crop residues from a local processing facility utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Their renewable energy system is unique to North America and is fully circular in which the ash generated from the heating system is sold to local organic farmers as an organic soil amendment. The farm also uses solar panels to generate energy to operate the greenhouses.
"Atlantic Grown Organics are committed to participating in a food system that produces high quality food, is ecologically responsible, and which serves their community," Maynard said. "Congratulations to these deserving winners of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning. Thank you for all you do to promote sustainable agriculture on Prince Edward Island."
