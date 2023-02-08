It took an elite group of international potato wart experts to say what PEI’s potato industry knew all along: yes potato wart is present on PEI, but it’s rare, well contained, and with current and additional regulatory practices, no threat to potato growers elsewhere.
There’s still a lot of work to do to get the seed sector back in business, but there’s one clear takeaway: from a scientific perspective, last year’s ban on fresh potatoes to the U.S., and the steep economic and psychological costs, was unnecessary.
Last summer the Canadian Food Inspection Agency asked five respected experts from different countries (the International Advisory Panel or IAP) to come to PEI, see how potato wart is being managed and, most importantly, “provide recommendations regarding the designation of PEI as a pest free area for Potato Wart Disease in areas where the pest is not known to occur.”
First though we need to talk about that word. “Infest” was used in the initial ministerial order by Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau back in November of 2021: “IT IS HEREBY DECLARED, THAT the province of Prince Edward Island which is comprised of the counties of Kings, Queens, and Prince is a place infested with potato wart…..”. Bibeau has admitted she was given little choice by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack. Either she cut off PEI exports or he would. Still the use of the word “infest” outraged many in the industry here and damaged the relationship between the PEI industry, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Minister’s office. There was even talk of launching a lawsuit against Bibeau for unnecessarily overstating the problem. It certainly did harm to PEI’s reputation and the confidence of longtime customers.
However infest is a word scientists and regulators have always used. In fact, it’s found 100 times in the panel report, not because potato wart is widely found, or a bigger problem than we think it is. It’s simply a term that scientists and regulators know what it means. Period.
What we need to focus on now is the use of other words commonly used by scientists, including the expert panel: PFA- pest free area, PFPP- pest free place of production, and PFPS- pest free production site. This is the real benefit of this new report. It’s a path that can get PEI back to being seen as a well respected potato growing area with the very odd but declining incidence of potato wart. Innocent until proven guilty.
Why does this matter? There are examples right now of potato growers in other provinces unwilling to ship seed potatoes here because they worry there’s a risk the potatoes will be grown in a field where wart is discovered. The seed grower in the other province would then have to submit to all of the CFIA testing protocols and paperwork that’s been seen here. No one wants that.
The panel is recommending that most of PEI be considered pest free except for two areas that must continue with testing protocols and restrictions for at least another 20 years. One area is a single farm, while the other is a collection of fields clustered around Summerside and farmed by Cavendish Farms and Indian River Farms. An additional bio-security zone should be set up around these two areas.
There is an interesting observation which might explain Cavendish’s link to so many of these fields. The panel says there has been significant improvement in the handling of potato waste and waste water at the french fry plant. Previously waste soil and water would be spread on Cavendish fields and this could have been a pathway for the fungus spores to be spread. Now waste goes to a non-farmed property overseen by CFIA, and water is safely disposed of.
The panel recommends other important steps: only potato varieties that are resistant to potato wart should be planted in fields in any way associated with a positive field. As for the 35 positive fields, no potatoes should be planted for the next 20 years. This is something the province has already worked into regulations.
Will CFIA and Minister Bibeau accept these recommendations? Will both have to consult with American plant health officials before making any changes? (There was an APHIS observer present this summer when the expert panel was on PEI).
Even when PEI regains largely pest-free status there will still be a lot of hard work ahead to rebuild the seed industry, regain the trust of customers. First benefit will be to offer assurance to U.S. buyers that fresh potato shipments won’t be abruptly cut off. And hopefully in the future we’ll only see “infest” in scrabble games and crosswords.
