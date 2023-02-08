Ian petrie

It took an elite group of international potato wart experts to say what PEI’s potato industry knew all along: yes potato wart is present on PEI, but it’s rare, well contained, and with current and additional regulatory practices, no threat to potato growers elsewhere.

There’s still a lot of work to do to get the seed sector back in business, but there’s one clear takeaway: from a scientific perspective, last year’s ban on fresh potatoes to the U.S., and the steep economic and psychological costs, was unnecessary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.