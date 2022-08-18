Local seed is the basis for truly local food, and Atlantic Canadian farmers have been saving, selecting, and breeding interesting, resilient, and storied seeds for generations.
The Bauta Family and the Atlantic Canada Organic Regional Network (ACORN) will be offering holding a farm tour and tasting to learn about treasured Atlantic Canada varieties, who grows them, and what makes them so special. The session is planned for August 22 the Farm Centre in Charlottetown starting at 10 a.m.
Atlantic Grown Seed is regionally adapted for resilience in maritime climates. The Legacy Garden at the Farm Centre is a host site for the Atlantic Grown Seed Showcase Gardens. Here, a dozen locally bred and stewarded varieties of tomatoes, beans, squash, and more are being grown out to showcase their unique characteristics and trial their performance in a diverse agro-ecological setting.
Refreshments will be served at 11:00am including tasting stations -- in partnership with Macro Mom, Chef Sarah Wendt -- that will showcase the incredible flavour of Atlantic grown varieties.
ACORN is a valued regional partner in the implementation of The Bauta Family Initiative in Atlantic Canada. The Atlantic Grown Seed Showcase Garden Project is funded in part by the Government of Canada through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), a $50.3 million, five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.
