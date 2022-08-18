ACORN logo
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Local seed is the basis for truly local food, and Atlantic Canadian farmers have been saving, selecting, and breeding interesting, resilient, and storied seeds for generations.

The Bauta Family and the Atlantic Canada Organic Regional Network (ACORN) will be offering holding a farm tour and tasting to learn about treasured Atlantic Canada varieties, who grows them, and what makes them so special. The session is planned for August 22 the Farm Centre in Charlottetown starting at 10 a.m.

