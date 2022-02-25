The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture and Forestry will meet March 3 to continue its review of Bill S-222, An Act to amend the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act (use of wood).
The committee, which includes Island Senator Diane Griffin, will meet at 10 a.m. Atlantic time in Room B45, Senate of Canada Building and by videoconference. The committee will be hearing from several representatives of the National Research Council Canada including Jean-François Houle, Vice President, Engineering, Trevor Nightingale, Director General, Construction Research Centre and Thomas Ferguson, Director, Built Environment Regulations and Specifications.
Stéphan Déry, Assistant Deputy Minister, Real Property Services at Public Services and Procurement Canada will also be making a presentation along with Kelby Hamilton, Director General. Committee members will also hear from John Metras, Associate Vice-President, Facilities at the University of British Columbia; Daniel Tingley, Executive Director, Senior Design Engineer at the Wood Research and Development Institute and Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs representatives Keven Lefebvre, Fire Chief, Leduc County, Alberta, CAFC Building Codes Committee Co-Chair and Tina Saryeddine, Executive Director
