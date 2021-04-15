The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture and Forestry is finally getting down to business.
The committee has not met since June of 2019 with the exception of re-electing Island Senator Diane Griffin of the Canadian Senators Group as chair and Colin Deacon of Nova Scotia (part of the Independent Senators Group or ISG) and Conservative Senator Victor Oh from Ontario as co-chairs.
The meeting, to be held April 22 by videoconference, will hear witnesses on the impact of the Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Shutdown on Canada's agricultural sector. The meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. Atlantic time, will then go in-camera to draft an agenda for future business.
The other members of the committee are; Robert Black (CSG Ontario ); Nancy Hartling (ISG New Brunswick); Marie Francoise Megie (ISG Quebec-Rougemont); Terry Mercer (Progressive Senators Group Northend Halifax); Julie Miville-Dechene (ISG Quebec-Inkerman); Chantel Petitclerc (ISG (Quebec-Grandville); Donald Neil Plett (Conservative Manitoba-Landmark) Yonah Martin (Conservative British Columbia) and Julie Milville-Dechene (ISG-Quebec-Inkerman)
