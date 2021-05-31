The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry will be meeting June 3 to study a private members bill amending the Income Tax Act allowing for easier transfer of a small business or family farm or fishing corporation.
The bill introduced by Conservative M.P. Larry Maguire, amends the income tax in order to provide that, in the case of qualified small business corporation shares and share of the capital stock of a family farm or fishing corporation, siblings are deemed not to be dealing at an arm’s length and are related, and that, under certain conditions, the transfer of these shares by a taxpayer to the taxpayer’s child or grandchild who is 18 years of age or older is to be excluded from the anti-avoidance rule of section 84.1.
The committee, chaired by Island Senator Diane Griffin, will begin at 10 a.m. by videoconference. A number of witnesses are expected to be called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.