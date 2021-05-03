The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry has rescheduled a meeting originally planned for mid-April to May 6 at 10 a.m. Atlantic.
The committee, chaired by Island Senator Diane Griffin, will hear from a number of witnesses on the impact of the Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Shutdown on the country's agricultural sector. The committee will also hold an in camera session to draft an agenda for future business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.