Rustaret Farm has been named the 2022 winner of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.
The Shamrock sheep and cattle farm was presented the award in January by Ron Maynard, the outgoing president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. Owners Rusty Bittermann and Margaret McCallum were also honoured during a video presentation at the organization's annual meeting.
The award was established by the Department of Agriculture in 2003 to mark the contribution of Gilbert Clements— the first full time environment minister in the province’s history and a former lieutenant governor. Clements died in 2012. The award is now co-sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and Land along with the PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program.
Rustaret Farm is a heritage livestock farm working to conserve rare livestock species and support landscape function and ecosystem health. They work with Heritage Livestock Canada to breed animals that are in critical status on their conservation list. They raise
Belted Galloway, Kerry, and American Milking Devon cattle along with Katahdin and
Wiltshire Horn sheep on 200 acres of fenced pasture that includes woodlands.
They have done significant work converting crop land to permanent pasture. They use regenerative farming methods to enhance and protect biodiversity, while working with natural systems to maintain animal health and build soil carbon. They use no-till practices to maintain a mix of perennial species and they enhance grazing by seeding in annual forages. They use rotational strip grazing to manage pasture growth and spread manure evenly while disrupting parasite cycles.
Rusty and Margaret work with the Island Nature Trust on their Farmland Birds Project, to protect Bobolink and Barn Swallow Habitat. They reserve land for habitat conversation, planting heritage trees for bird species. They also have projects with Ducks Unlimited, the Atlantic Vet College, PEI Department of Agriculture and Land, the UPEI Climate Lab, and the PEI Federation of Agriculture’s On-Farm Climate Action Fund.
Since establishing the operation they’ve given several media interviews about their management practices and conservation focus, most recently about their efforts to convert to solar powered watering and fencing systems, and no-till seeding.And prior to COVID, Rusty and Margaret would open their doors and pastures to visitors who wanted to spend a day in the life of a sheep farmer. The farm tour experience called ‘Hills, Hay, and Herding’ created an opportunity for people to feed and water the flock and prepare the barn with fresh bedding before herding the
farm's 270 sheep in from the pasture for the night.
According to the farm's website, maintaining open and wooded grassland reduces erosion, creates a healthy environment for birds and for microbiota in the soil, and helps with climate change mitigation. The livestock graze the farm's pastures for as much of the year as possible, and directly fertilize them with their manure. As forage growth diminishes in the fall, live forage is supplemented with baled hay. Rustaret Farm currently has 200 fenced acres used for pasture and hay, including wooded pasture, all accessible by shaled lanes.
The farm use a no-till drill to maintain an appropriate mix of perennial species and to enhance the grazing possibilities by seeding in annual forage crops. They use rotational strip grazing to manage pasture growth, to ensure that the livestock spread their manure evenly, and to disrupt parasite cycles.
The Belted Galloway cattle live outdoors year round; the American Milking Devon and Kerry cattle have access to shelter in winter. The sheep go into the barn beginning in early November and are divided into seven or more breeding flocks.
The title includes a cash award of $2,500 along with a keepsake trophy. Groups and individuals were encouraged to nominate individuals. Candidates were evaluated as to how they minimized their operation's footprint on the environment by working to preserve and improve water and air quality, to protect the land and to promote wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.