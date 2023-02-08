Rustaret Farm has been named the 2022 winner of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.

The Shamrock sheep and cattle farm was presented the award in January by Ron Maynard, the outgoing president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. Owners Rusty Bittermann and Margaret McCallum were also honoured during a video presentation at the organization's annual meeting.

