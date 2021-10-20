After taking a two year break from competition, Eddy Shaw stormed back to reclaim the title of the province's giant pumpkin king during the annual competition held during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The Brackley grower won four consecutive titles between 2015 and 2018, setting the Island record in that final year at 1,768 pounds. He took 2019 off and was ready to come back last year although he wasn't sure the competition would be held due to COVID-19. It did go ahead with a growers only competition and the same format was followed this year.
Shaw's entry this time around weighed in at 1,682.5 pounds, with veteran grower Allen Aten taking second spot at 946.5 pounds. David Crocker took third spot with an entry that weighed in at 880.5 pounds. Crocker also took home the Clifford Picketts Memorial Trophy for the top squash with a 645 pound entry.
Shaw said he might have had a chance at breaking his own record, since the entry he was hoping to take to the show was damaged by weather in September. He added "it was bigger than the one I won with today so I feel it had a shot at beating the record."
Unlike many of the growers, Shaw does not have a farming background and started growing about 25 years ago after witnessing one of the earlier versions of the pumpkin weigh-off staged by the late Dr. Jim Murphy at Silver Bells Christmas tree farm. The championship trophy that now has his name engraved five times is in honour of the event's founder.
"This was a pretty good year for growing pumpkins," Shaw said.
While he was happy the group was able to stage the grower's only event, the president of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association is hoping the crowds can be back for the 2022 version. Gordon Aten said the day has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many families and he misses the excitement generated by the crowd.
The weigh-off was held on a picture-perfect fall day and Aten noted "normally there would be thousands of people here. We would have hay wagon rides and a barn full of activities and games for the children. There would be jumping straw and all kinds of things to do."
The weigh-off attracted a pair of new growers, Anita Crockett and Karen Stewart, and Aten said one of the highlights of the weekend is always seeing new people enter the industry He joked "some of us are getting long in the tooth and we need the new blood."
For Stewart, the event was a success as her 433.5 pound entry took seventh place. She told Aten she "thoroughly enjoyed the event and was planning on coming back next year. It was a great time." That was music to the ears of the association president and he told her "hopefully we will have the full meal deal for you next year."
Shaw is also hoping the crowds are back next time around, saying "it gives the event a whole different feel. As well, there might be somebody in the crowd who thinks "I would like to try that' and then there is a new grower."
