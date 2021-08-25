Agriculture had a outlook of 59.5 in the July business barometer compiled by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
That was slightly higher than the average of 57.1 for all of the industries measured in the survey. However, agriculture was just below the 12 month average of 69.4 to sit at 65.2.The short term reading was similar to pre-pandemic readings at this time of the year while the long-term index was similar to the month before.
Measured on a scale between 0 and 100, an index above 50 means owners expecting their business’s performance to be stronger in the next year outnumber those expecting weaker performance.
Small business confidence over the short and long-term remained constant in July. Several provinces announced lifting of restrictions at various times in July which consolidated business optimism.
The general state of business health is improving but below pre-pandemic levels. The capacity utilization rate has increased by three points and reached 70.7, like late fall 2020 readings. National employment plans continue to trend upwards with 26 per cent of entrepreneurs planning on hiring while 15 per cent are forecasting layoffs.
However, this indicator does not show the number of people to be hired nor those to be laid off (CFIB’s Small Business Recovery Dashboard shows that only 45% of businesses were fully staffed this July). At 3.4% and 2.2% respectively, 12-month price and wage plans are still historically high with similar readings as in June.
Short-term business optimism improved slightly in all provinces, except Newfoundland and Labrador where it improved markedly and NS and MB where it dropped somewhat. Similar to June, short-term confidence is highest in Quebec and Saskatchewan (both at 61.0), and lowest in NL, MB, NS (all at sub-50 levels). There was no report from PEI.
Short-term sectoral confidence has seen some movement in July, with most sectors having improved their outlook. Firms in personal services and arts & recreation are the least optimistic but improving in outlook, nonetheless.
